-Fixed an issue preventing lemons from being dragged.
-When there are no garnishes available, customers now give lower ratings and may randomly make a comment before leaving.
-Added a bankruptcy warning message that appears in the top-right corner when your money drops below 20.
-Items such as Lemons, Half Lemons, Sauces, Knives, and Cloths can now be dragged even when there are no active orders.
-A few minor bugs have been fixed.
