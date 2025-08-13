 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19584522 Edited 13 August 2025 – 14:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue preventing lemons from being dragged.

-When there are no garnishes available, customers now give lower ratings and may randomly make a comment before leaving.

-Added a bankruptcy warning message that appears in the top-right corner when your money drops below 20.

-Items such as Lemons, Half Lemons, Sauces, Knives, and Cloths can now be dragged even when there are no active orders.

-A few minor bugs have been fixed.

