Basically instead of giving you a minimum, I'm giving you ranges. I guess a lot of people wanna max out stats for absolute assurance, but that's not how it works, darling!

Does this mean that if you exceed a max Affection of 95 you're gonna miss out on the nympho ending? Nah, it's not that messed up. The ending is determined by a certain curve and these ranges are basically the best to have your stats within to ensure the ending. You gotta think of 8 stats at once so it's normal to lose track.

So there are 2 modes to ending calculation:

unique(default): uses stats as a reference + curve + checks if you already got an ending, so it gives a new unique one if close enough

stats: uses stats as a reference + curve

basically I wanted this game to be an experience of dating mina in many dimensions. so it was a tough choice, because I know conventionally most developers would prefer stats only endings. but i rather that be an optional choice because like Liminal Void, I just want the players to get the most out of it instead of "studying" for my game or needing a walkthrough...their eyes away from the monitor, or Landmine tabbed down.

oh snap okay i'll get to windowed mode on a future update

and stats mode, as the name implies, means the game does not care if you got 4 netorare endings in a row. You get a repeat ending if the stats align well with it. that's basically how it goes.

is it possible to get tsundere ending in old school mode with stats calculation? inshallah

I know there are bound to be disagreements for the stats! but we all have different eyes and as I was determining the ranges, I factored in a lot when I made them. I know there are people wondering how resentment could even exist in a reformed ending, or allowed in a pure love ending. Why such high dependency in an ending meant for betrayal?

love is crazy! or whatever it is that makes us think of love, it can make us lose ourselves.

so here are the new stats guide in the latest update! I hope you enjoy the game! And please leave a review for the algorithm gods as it helps with visibility and such. This was a surprise release with no marketing and while that was cool it was pretty dumb in retrospect lol. this game was a spur of the moment to see if i could really make games so I will be cherishing it more! I'll be making a major update next week!

I love you all!

-jeijei