 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19584458 Edited 16 August 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Text line-break issue in the library

  • Text error in the clock tower

  • Clipping issue in the clock tower

  • Clipping issue in Rist’s office

  • Layering issue in the classroom

  • Incorrect light spot display in the classroom

  • Inconsistent fireplace speed in the rainy room

  • Timer not disappearing at the end of Chapter 3

  • Key item obtainable multiple times at the end of Chapter 3

  • Ethan’s storyline playing multiple times in Chapter 4

  • Optimized save/load screen, fixed abnormal display issue

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2859863
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2859864
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link