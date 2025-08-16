Bug Fixes:
Text line-break issue in the library
Text error in the clock tower
Clipping issue in the clock tower
Clipping issue in Rist’s office
Layering issue in the classroom
Incorrect light spot display in the classroom
Inconsistent fireplace speed in the rainy room
Timer not disappearing at the end of Chapter 3
Key item obtainable multiple times at the end of Chapter 3
Ethan’s storyline playing multiple times in Chapter 4
Optimized save/load screen, fixed abnormal display issue
Changed files in this update