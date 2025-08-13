 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19584420 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added colored frames to make it easier to identify item rarity.
  • Fixed an issue where slot type icons wouldn’t update after dragging an item.
  • Raised Multiplier caps: 100 at Lv.100, 200 at Lv.150, and 500 at Lv.200.
  • Trials can now drop level 200 gems and ×4 multipliers.
  • Shop can now sell level 200 gems.
  • Fixed misleading tooltip showing +10% bullet damage as a +10 flat increase.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061691
