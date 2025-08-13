- Added colored frames to make it easier to identify item rarity.
- Fixed an issue where slot type icons wouldn’t update after dragging an item.
- Raised Multiplier caps: 100 at Lv.100, 200 at Lv.150, and 500 at Lv.200.
- Trials can now drop level 200 gems and ×4 multipliers.
- Shop can now sell level 200 gems.
- Fixed misleading tooltip showing +10% bullet damage as a +10 flat increase.
1.0.12 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
