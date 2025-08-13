Added 3 new skins for the player to choose from (including the OG).

Added text to the input prompt for the stove to let players know they have to hold E to interact. An input prompt with a white line around the button means to hold the key



Made so that the boat on the jungle map will reset to the default spawn location on each morning (players could lose the boat if they got off the boat while at sea)



Balance pass on the swamp map for all difficulties

Fixed exploit where loading a saved game on day 7 could allow players to unlock perks again



Fixed bug where the traders' textures looked terrible

Fixed bug where changing skin could cause holding item animations to not play

Fixed bug where the point value of the fish would remain above the inventory slot even after dropping the fish

Fixed bug where loading a saved game on the lake map could load the players into the swamp map

Fixed bug where the input prompt for the stove would stay visible even after looking away from it



