13 August 2025 Build 19584240 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've just launched the first playable version of Paddle Panic! Here's what's new and improved:

🏁 New Checkpoint Icon – Spot crucial save points with ease!

⚡ Refined Boat Speed – Locked at 7 units with a smooth +1.5 increment per press, giving you more control.

🏎️ Speed Boost Ramps Makeover –
• Removed 6 chaotic ramps
• Repositioned 9 ramps for maximum fun and flow

📍 New Checkpoint Added – Right before the Speed Boost Ramps level, so you won't lose progress!

💀 Death Counter Temporarily Removed – It's coming back soon!

🎨 UI Improvements – Cleaner, easier on the eyes.

🌊 Water Glitch Fixed – Respawn works properly if you fall in.

🆕 On-Screen Reminder – Press "R" to respawn if stuck.

Get ready to paddle your way through the chaos! Your feedback is super important — keep it coming!

