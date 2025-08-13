We've just launched the first playable version of Paddle Panic! Here's what's new and improved:



🏁 New Checkpoint Icon – Spot crucial save points with ease!



⚡ Refined Boat Speed – Locked at 7 units with a smooth +1.5 increment per press, giving you more control.



🏎️ Speed Boost Ramps Makeover –

• Removed 6 chaotic ramps

• Repositioned 9 ramps for maximum fun and flow



📍 New Checkpoint Added – Right before the Speed Boost Ramps level, so you won't lose progress!



💀 Death Counter Temporarily Removed – It's coming back soon!



🎨 UI Improvements – Cleaner, easier on the eyes.



🌊 Water Glitch Fixed – Respawn works properly if you fall in.



🆕 On-Screen Reminder – Press "R" to respawn if stuck.



Get ready to paddle your way through the chaos! Your feedback is super important — keep it coming!