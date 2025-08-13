We've just launched the first playable version of Paddle Panic! Here's what's new and improved:
🏁 New Checkpoint Icon – Spot crucial save points with ease!
⚡ Refined Boat Speed – Locked at 7 units with a smooth +1.5 increment per press, giving you more control.
🏎️ Speed Boost Ramps Makeover –
• Removed 6 chaotic ramps
• Repositioned 9 ramps for maximum fun and flow
📍 New Checkpoint Added – Right before the Speed Boost Ramps level, so you won't lose progress!
💀 Death Counter Temporarily Removed – It's coming back soon!
🎨 UI Improvements – Cleaner, easier on the eyes.
🌊 Water Glitch Fixed – Respawn works properly if you fall in.
🆕 On-Screen Reminder – Press "R" to respawn if stuck.
Get ready to paddle your way through the chaos! Your feedback is super important — keep it coming!
Paddle Panic – First Playable Update! - 13 Aug
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update