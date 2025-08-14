 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
14 August 2025 Build 19584224 Edited 15 August 2025 – 07:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.79137 Test 2025-08-13

Design

  • Each Victory condition is disabled for other players after first being achieved

  • It is no longer possible to lose the game after being the first to complete a victory condition

  • All members of a team with a nation allied to a tribe can found cities on that tribe's sites, for an extra cost

  • Drought raid event in the Wrath of Gods scenario can no longer occur in the first 20 turns or at all on Weak Tribe Level

Programming

  • Improved unit movement responsiveness

  • Minor performance improvements

  • AI improvements:

  • More urgent repair of pillaged improvements

  • Anchored ships are higher priority targets

  • Found cities for protection instead of retreating

  • Less likely to retreat healthy units after attacking in the same area

  • Better accounting for enemy power when allocating units to city defense and attack staging

  • Fixed AI being less aggressive against other players than intended

UI

  • Cloud notification emails no longer show details in Summary section if they appear in another category

  • Network games are now removed from the Current Games list for eliminated players

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed caravan missions not being able to be completed through unrevealed territory

  • Fixed governor project reminders not being dismissable

  • Fixed toggle buttons closing reminders panel

  • Fixed yield previews showing for improvement placement on invalid tiles with map tacks

  • Fixed custom overlay not restoring properly after hovering to build a road

  • Fixed a city site assignment bug that could result in AI cities on higher development levels not being grouped together

  • Fixed null icon in eliminated player text on MP game tooltips

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 19584224
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
