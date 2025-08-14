Test Branch 1.0.79137 Test 2025-08-13
Design
Each Victory condition is disabled for other players after first being achieved
It is no longer possible to lose the game after being the first to complete a victory condition
All members of a team with a nation allied to a tribe can found cities on that tribe's sites, for an extra cost
Drought raid event in the Wrath of Gods scenario can no longer occur in the first 20 turns or at all on Weak Tribe Level
Programming
Improved unit movement responsiveness
Minor performance improvements
AI improvements:
More urgent repair of pillaged improvements
Anchored ships are higher priority targets
Found cities for protection instead of retreating
Less likely to retreat healthy units after attacking in the same area
Better accounting for enemy power when allocating units to city defense and attack staging
Fixed AI being less aggressive against other players than intended
UI
Cloud notification emails no longer show details in Summary section if they appear in another category
Network games are now removed from the Current Games list for eliminated players
Bugs Fixed
Fixed caravan missions not being able to be completed through unrevealed territory
Fixed governor project reminders not being dismissable
Fixed toggle buttons closing reminders panel
Fixed yield previews showing for improvement placement on invalid tiles with map tacks
Fixed custom overlay not restoring properly after hovering to build a road
Fixed a city site assignment bug that could result in AI cities on higher development levels not being grouped together
Fixed null icon in eliminated player text on MP game tooltips
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch