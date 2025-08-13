 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19584213 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What is new/changed?

- map displays world nr and world name
- changed the spike hitbox so it appears properly
- changed the deathbox for ceiling and left/right border, so it occur happen less
- updated the menu screen, it's more detailed
- removed some of the end block assets because they were unused
- made a few levels a bit easier, will make more levels that I think are too hard easier soon.

Changed files in this update

