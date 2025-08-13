Hey Chefs! 👩🏻‍🍳👨🏼‍🍳

We've been fully focused on fixing the issues came up with v0.5 and Bakery DLC release. We have a long list of corrections, fixes and improvements done to the game. Thanks for sharing your feedbacks to help us improve the game!

Before getting into the update, I want to mention that Kebab Chefs is 30% off on the last chances to get the game before heading to 1.0 and in lower price! 💰🏷️

Also we'd like to invite you leaving a steam review for our game or update your review if any of the recent updates had improved your gameplay experience.

That will be a crucial stage on Kebab Chefs future and to keep our team motivated towards keep delivering more and more for the game. Thanks for your patience and support!

Full list of changes:

Removed the limit for buying package boxes

Fixed microwave sound.

Fixed persisting sound effects.

Fixed can't pick dirty soup bowls.

Fixes about bakery tutorial.

Fixed customers sometimes leave with their plates.

Fixed customers use teddy bear instead of spoon.

Customers are now selecting which takeaway shelf to use randomly instead of every customer going to same shelf.

Package boxes are now easier to pick up.

Fixed cash register screen stays on payment screen on next day if day ended while any customer was waiting on the line.

Fixed last output of advanced mixer machine always loses its ingredients.

Fixed items getting disappeared on takeaway shelf.

Fixed donut recipes, criticization of customers.

Fixed can't interact with items on some specific positions on ground or on tables.

Fixed sometimes customers are going to payment queue even if they didn't eat anything.

Fixed sometimes customers are coming to takeaway shelves but not buying anything.

Fixed items disappear after placing them to takeaway shelf.

Fixed mouse invert y setting.

Fixed donut products and recipes.

Fixed items were getting stuck after plate breaking.

Fixed customer macaron criticization,

Fixed cakes glitching and flying while player holds it.

Fixed Pastry Bag synchronization and its minigame issues.

Fixed using bakery wallpapers without needing to purchase them.

Fixed an issue in some rare cases other clients can't place items to shelves.

Fixed disappearing dirty plates & coffee cups.

Fixed customers in Bakery orders only coffee after tutorial.

Fixed issues about Bakery tutorial.

Fixed issue where BBQ sauce & Yoghurt sauce disappear from shop.

Have fun!

Kebab Chefs Team