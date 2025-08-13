 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19584115 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Survivors,

we've just released Patch #6 for you!

Fixed/Changed


  • New dialogue interaction UI.
  • Small navigation Improvements across all biomes.
  • Improvements to the quest "Quench the Flame", so that no visible wall will appear before the arena.
  • Loca improvements.


Thank you for your feedback so far, please keep it coming! We will continue working on improving the game, to ensure you're experiencing Survive the Fall in the best way possible.

Also, if you haven't done it by now, please leave us a review - this also helps us a lot!

Your teams from
Angry Bull Studio & Toplitz Productions



What are you waiting for? Start your survival now!










