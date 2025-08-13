Fixed/Changed

New dialogue interaction UI.



Small navigation Improvements across all biomes.



Improvements to the quest "Quench the Flame", so that no visible wall will appear before the arena.



Loca improvements.



Survivors,we've just released Patch #6 for you!Thank you for your feedback so far, please keep it coming! We will continue working on improving the game, to ensure you're experiencing Survive the Fall in the best way possible.Also, if you haven't done it by now, please leave us a review - this also helps us a lot!Your teams fromAngry Bull Studio & Toplitz ProductionsWhat are you waiting for? Start your survival now!