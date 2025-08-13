- Changes to 'Worldbreaker' 2H Hammer (only applies to new loot):

-- Increased Stamina, Weight, Attack Speed and Attack Damage

-- New Ultimate: Earthquake

-- Will now be dropped from the Orc Chieftain with 'Earthquake' Ultimate

- Charge button will now become available after 60 seconds of battle as intended (up from 10)

- Reworked 'Shatter' Ultimate scaling and removed limitation against super heavy targets (e.g. Trolls)

- Orcs gained access to new Artifacts: Hot Coal, Tesla Coil, Frost Armor