 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19583964 Edited 13 August 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changes to 'Worldbreaker' 2H Hammer (only applies to new loot):
-- Increased Stamina, Weight, Attack Speed and Attack Damage
-- New Ultimate: Earthquake
-- Will now be dropped from the Orc Chieftain with 'Earthquake' Ultimate
- Charge button will now become available after 60 seconds of battle as intended (up from 10)
- Reworked 'Shatter' Ultimate scaling and removed limitation against super heavy targets (e.g. Trolls)
- Orcs gained access to new Artifacts: Hot Coal, Tesla Coil, Frost Armor

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link