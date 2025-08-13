Fixed bug where if you use the mirror on Janet before trying to walk past it locks the mirror option off.
Fixed Photocopier Animation audio and dramatisation.
Known Bugs:
Using coffee on plant loops its animation
Es and Ernest are too big in front of the bar.
Joe not in the right layer order
Need to animate paper opening.
Saving and Loading needs a major overhaul :(
Patch Notes for Version 1.2.250813
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1707701
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1707702
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1707703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update