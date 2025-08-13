 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19583872 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed bug where if you use the mirror on Janet before trying to walk past it locks the mirror option off.
Fixed Photocopier Animation audio and dramatisation.

Known Bugs:
Using coffee on plant loops its animation
Es and Ernest are too big in front of the bar.
Joe not in the right layer order
Need to animate paper opening.
Saving and Loading needs a major overhaul :(

