[Improvements]

Enhanced ambient sound effects on the "Hotel" map.



Enhanced ambient sound effects on the "Swimming Pool" map.



Enhanced ambient sound effects on the "Parking Lot" map.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.First of all, we would like to sincerely thank you for your interest in Backroom Company and for playing our game.We are an independent developer from Korea, and even after the official release, we continue to work on updates and improvements to provide a better gaming experience.Even now, after the release of the full version, we plan to keep delivering various patches and content updates to further improve the quality of the game.If you encounter any inconveniences or bugs while playing, we sincerely apologize and will do our best to fix any issues as quickly as possible.Your valuable feedback is a great help to us.Although we cannot perfectly satisfy every player’s preferences and play styles, we will try to incorporate as many opinions as possible to make Backroom Company an even more polished game.[*] The August 13 patch has been successfully completed. (KST 19:00)The following changes have been applied with this patch.Please check the details below for a better gameplay experience.We will continue working to provide an even better experience with Backroom Company.Thank you for your continued interest and support.