13 August 2025 Build 19583831
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Refactored view-switching code to resolve first-person clipping

  • Reduced laser trap duration and laser movement speed

  • Added Almond Water drops to Backrooms level

  • Changed slot machine drop code from non-replicated to server-executed with reliable function, attempting to fix slot machine bug

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
