Refactored view-switching code to resolve first-person clipping
Reduced laser trap duration and laser movement speed
Added Almond Water drops to Backrooms level
Changed slot machine drop code from non-replicated to server-executed with reliable function, attempting to fix slot machine bug
Fixed first-person clipping issue (v1.1.7)
