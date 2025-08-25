 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19583824 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- In health depletion mode you can trigger a new run after the current run has started
- Improved spawn speed for endless mode
- Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where buying a high perm gold level won't apply correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Tower Ball - Incremental Tower Defense Content Depot 1597221
