Hi Car Dealers!

Patch Notes:

Implemented Steam Cloud Save



The banking app and the vehicle reset app are now also available on the tablet



Today’s patch brings something you’ve been eagerly waiting for -We’re also wrapping up work on the upcoming patch, which will bring several new features related to your dealership lot and the core gameplay loop. To kick things off, here’s a sneak peek screenshot. What do you think it might be?In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:PS. We also encourage you to check out the devlogs on thestore page! Development is picking up speed, and we’re revealing more exciting new content there.