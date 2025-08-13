 Skip to content
Major 13 August 2025 Build 19583808 Edited 13 August 2025 – 14:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Car Dealers!

Today’s patch brings something you’ve been eagerly waiting for - Steam Cloud Saves!

Patch Notes:

  • Implemented Steam Cloud Save
  • The banking app and the vehicle reset app are now also available on the tablet




We’re also wrapping up work on the upcoming patch, which will bring several new features related to your dealership lot and the core gameplay loop. To kick things off, here’s a sneak peek screenshot. What do you think it might be?







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. We also encourage you to check out the devlogs on the Car Cleaner Simulator store page! Development is picking up speed, and we’re revealing more exciting new content there.

