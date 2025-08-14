Hello and welcome, newly appointed Custodians!

The Ministry of Monster Concealment is pleased to announce that Monster Mop Up is NOW AVAILABLE for active duty! Your mops are ready, your high tech traps are up to standard, and those adorable Ragamuffins are out there wreaking havoc!

💸 Ministry Incentives & Benefits: 35% Launch Discount

The Ministry appreciates the early bird! This generous compensation expires in 2 weeks, so if you're one of our eager employees, this is our way of saying thank you.

🍽️ Complete Your Service Record

Pair your custodial duties with the much recommended PlateUp! for an additional 10% discount! Perfect for Custodians who enjoy both monster clean-up AND kitchen chaos. (Don't worry - if you already own part of the set, you'll only pay for what you're missing. The Ministry isn't THAT greedy!)

You can find the bundle here!

DEPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATION

Grab your Discord crew at once! Multiple Custodians make light work, and frankly, chasing Ragamuffins is twice as enjoyable with backup. Trust us - you'll want witnesses when you're struggling to catch a little ball of fluff. Don't have a crew? Join the Discord and find one then!

Report for duty now, Custodians! Make sure the human world catches no traces of those pesky little Ragamuffins.

If you are enjoying yourselves, please do consider leaving us a review on Steam! It's one of the best ways to support us and helps push us up the Steam algorithm to get our game in front of as many people as possible - especially important around launch! Every little bit counts.

P.S. - We're not responsible for any addiction to Ragamuffin cuddles or compulsive home decorating that may occur.

And finally, a word about our friends over at Just:

We've teamed up with some lovely folk who believe in rewarding the amazing content our community creates. If you're already sharing screenshots, creating fan art, posting clips on social media, or helping new players, why not get a little something back for it?

Just has set up some fun challenges where you can upload the content you're already making to your usual social spots, submit them over to Just, and the best submissions earn rewards each month. Your creations stay yours, of course, and there's more good stuff coming.

If that sounds like your sort of thing, check them out here - good luck!