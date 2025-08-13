v2 Update Notes
- New NPC System: Interactive NPC characters have been added to the game.
- Multilingual Support: Over 15 new languages have been added. A wider range of players can now play in their own language.
- Graphics and Optimization: In-game graphics quality has been improved. Optimization efforts have been made for smoother performance.
- User Interface (UI) Improvements: Menu design and control icons have been revamped, providing a more intuitive user experience.
- How to Play Panel: A detailed How to Play panel has been added for new players.
- Bug Fixes: Many reported bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update