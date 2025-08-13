 Skip to content
Major 13 August 2025 Build 19583512 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
With this major update, we've made many improvements to enhance your simulation experience.

v2 Update Notes
  • New NPC System: Interactive NPC characters have been added to the game.
  • Multilingual Support: Over 15 new languages have been added. A wider range of players can now play in their own language.
  • Graphics and Optimization: In-game graphics quality has been improved. Optimization efforts have been made for smoother performance.
  • User Interface (UI) Improvements: Menu design and control icons have been revamped, providing a more intuitive user experience.
  • How to Play Panel: A detailed How to Play panel has been added for new players.
  • Bug Fixes: Many reported bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

