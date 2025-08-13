🎣 New Update to My Fishing Desktop!



Expand your fishing style with 9 brand-new vests:

🦋 Blue • 🌞 Yellow • 🌊 Aqua • 🔴 Red • 🌈 Rainbow • 💜 Purple • 🌸 Pink • 🌿 Green • 🪵 Brown



There’s also a brand-new achievement to unlock! 🎣



Plus, when you catch all fish, your shiny chance gets a massive boost, making it 4× easier to reel in those elusive shiny fish!