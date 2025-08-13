 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19583319 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Level Pacing & Hazard Improvements

Level 1

Added stationary hazards to introduce environmental danger earlier.
Adjusted objectives for clearer progression and better early-game guidance.

Level 2

Introduced a moving and spreading hazard for added tension and dynamic decision-making.
Improved pacing for a smoother challenge curve from Level 1.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
