Level Pacing & Hazard Improvements
Level 1
Added stationary hazards to introduce environmental danger earlier.
Adjusted objectives for clearer progression and better early-game guidance.
Level 2
Introduced a moving and spreading hazard for added tension and dynamic decision-making.
Improved pacing for a smoother challenge curve from Level 1.
Patch 1.0.211
