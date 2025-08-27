\[New Resonators]

5-Star Resonator: Augusta (Electro/Broadblade)

※Obtainable through the \[Eternal Radiance on the Crown] Featured Resonator Convene.

5-Star Resonator: Iuno (Aero/Gauntlets)

※Obtainable through the \[Across Time's Waxes and Wanes] Featured Resonator Convene.

\[New Weapons]

5-Star Weapon: Thunderflare Dominion (Broadblade)

※Obtainable through the \[Absolute Pulsation - Thunderflare Dominion] Featured Weapon Convene.

5-Star Weapon: Moongazer's Sigil (Gauntlets)

※Obtainable through the \[Absolute Pulsation - Moongazer's Sigil] Featured Weapon Convene.

Hunter's Growl Series (4-Star): Aureate Zenith (Broadblade), Feather Edge (Sword), Solar Flame (Pistols), Aether Strike (Gauntlets), Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)

※To obtain a Hunter's Growl weapon, purchase and unlock the Insider Channel or Connoisseur Channel of the Pioneer Podcast to obtain a Pioneer Podcast Supply Pack, and open the Pack to claim one Hunter's Growl weapon of your choice.

\[New Location]

Sanguis Plateaus

※Reach the location during Main Quest Chapter II Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand.

\[New Echoes]

The False Sovereign, Lady of the Sea, Corrosaurus, Nightmare: Cyan-Feathered Heron, Nightmare: Violet-Feathered Heron, Nightmare: Gulpuff, Nightmare: Chirpuff, Nightmare: Aero Predator, Nightmare: Electro Predator

\[New Sonata Effects]: Crown of Valor (3pcs Set), Law of Harmony (3pcs Set)

\[New Nightmare Purification Challenges]: Tideline Verge Nightmare Nest, The Wastelands Nightmare Nest

※A set number of Nightmare Tacet Discords are available daily. Defeat them to claim the corresponding Echoes without spending Waveplates.

\[New Stories]

\[Main Quest] Chapter II Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand

\[Main Quest] Chapter II Act IX: By Moon's Fated Light

\[Upgrades & New Features]

Added a new Gallery category: Weapons

Added a new feature: Record Sync

Optimized the functionality of Utility: Flight

※Utility: Flight will become available in Jinzhou and the Black Shores following the Version 2.6 update.

\[Other New Content]

New "Tactical Hologram: Phantom Pain" challenge: Lady of the Sea

New Phantom Echoes: Phantom - Fallacy of No Return, Phantom - Kerasaur

New Avatars: Wax and Wane, TD Terminator

New Title: Catcher in the Tide

※Phantom: Fallacy of No Return can be obtained through Tidal Defense Simulator: Tacet Discord Tower Defense Event, while Phantom: Kerasaur can be obtained upon completion of Side Quest: Dream of A Rusted Sword.

\[Special Events]

\[Sanguis Plateaus] Area Events: \[Hunt of Ash and Steel] Area Exploration Event, \[Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas] Featured Exploration Event, \[Prints of Plateaus] Photo Collection Event

\[Tidal Defense Simulator] Tacet Discord Tower Defense Event

\[Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)] Leisure Event

\[Marks of the Wild] Limited-Time Puzzle Event

\[Moonlit Revelation] Lunar Phase Divination Event

\[Beyond the Waves: Rinascita] Featured Exploration Event

\[Gifts of the Hunt] 7-Day Login Event

\[Special Gift Giving Event]

\[Gifts of the Moon Roamer]