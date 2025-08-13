 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19583240 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Chefs,

Thank you once again for the incredible support during our launch week. We have crafted this first week’s patch based on your feedback and suggestions. We will continue to release weekly patches and hotfixes in the upcoming weeks to improve Sizzle & Stack. Your feedback, bug reports, and kind messages are invaluable in helping us shape and enhance Sizzle & Stack every day.

Here’s what’s included in this patch:

  • New Market: Mise en Place
    A new market has been added to the game. It sells sub-ingredients like dough, tortilla, and tomato sauce, helping you increase efficiency in the kitchen.

  • Upgrade Shop Adjustments
    Several upgrade prices and unlock conditions have been rebalanced. For example, the Pantry Box is now available after Day 2, and the Pan Upgrade can be obtained from the start of the game.

  • Recipe Card Drop Rate Increased
    Recipe cards now drop more frequently from packs to support smoother progression.

  • Save File Corruption Fix
    A bug that could corrupt save files after extended runs has been fixed.

  • Localization Optimization Fix
    Performance issues caused by the localization system in languages other than English have been resolved.

  • Sous-Chef and Waiter Fixes
    Multiple bugs related to Sous-Chef and Waiter behavior have been addressed for more stable automation.

  • Food Magnet Bug Fix
    A bug caused by the Food Magnet system has been resolved.

  • General Optimization Improvements
    Several issues causing drastic FPS drops have been identified and fixed.

We’re still in our first week, and we’re committed to making continuous improvements. If you experience issues or have suggestions, please don’t hesitate to share them with us on Discord. Your feedback truly helps guide our next steps.

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/QsPs24HuVu

Thank you for being part of this journey,
The Sizzle & Stack Team

