- You can load 0.019 and prior saves
- Fix duplication bug with workbenches
- Fix workbenches sometimes not giving you refunds
- Fix some radiators not working
- Fix clients moving furniture canceling a host's construction
- Rename 'dispose' on trash cans to 'empty trash'
- Possible fix for furniture respawning when a utility cabinet is placed
- Fix car locks not saving
- Fix car keys appearing everywhere
- You can now use grenades and dynamite outside of the inventory
- Fix collision problem with community center
- Fix power and water not shutting off
- Fix some fluid dispensers outputting electricity instead
VEIN 0.020 Hotfix 4 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 1857951
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update