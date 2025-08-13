 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19583177 Edited 13 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can load 0.019 and prior saves
  • Fix duplication bug with workbenches
  • Fix workbenches sometimes not giving you refunds
  • Fix some radiators not working
  • Fix clients moving furniture canceling a host's construction
  • Rename 'dispose' on trash cans to 'empty trash'
  • Possible fix for furniture respawning when a utility cabinet is placed
  • Fix car locks not saving
  • Fix car keys appearing everywhere
  • You can now use grenades and dynamite outside of the inventory
  • Fix collision problem with community center
  • Fix power and water not shutting off
  • Fix some fluid dispensers outputting electricity instead

