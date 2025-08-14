Dear Godir,

We hope you enjoy both the Griffon Update and the Archon Prophecy expansion. We prepared a new patch with all the hot fixes and changes — please have a look and let us know what you think!

Remember: the best place for bug reporting is our forum.

Game Version: 1.011.002.111115

Champion Medal Heal - Reduced additional Temporary HP healed from +40 to +30

Heal - Increased Cooldown from 1 to 2 Turns

Heal - Reduced Temporary HP healed from +60 to +50.

Champion Medal Healing Prayer - Reduced additional Temporary HP healed from +20 to +15

Healing Prayer - Reduced Temporary HP healed from +45 to +35

Reduced the degree with which Blessed Regions spawn

Removed mixed Order units from the Archon Host and Crusades so they don't spawn Undead Titans/Fallen Angels

General

Fixed a crash that could occur during initial loading of the game

Fixed a crash that could occur when a Jump Targeter would target an invalid position

AI

Fixed a crash that could occur when Heroes changed side but remained Governor of a City

Fixed a crash that could occur when the Target Player for a mission no longer existed and an invalid player was passed to the AI.

Fixed an issue where Crusader Hosts would not attack Umbral Dwellings

Art

Fixed an timing issue with the "Frost Blast" ability from the "Shadow" affinity "Cultivator"

Fixed an issue where Heroes inside the "Hero Recruitment" screen hold the "Short Spear" by the blade

Fixed an issue where the wrong animation would play when Heroes use the "Short Spear"

Fixed an issue where the "Avenger" unit changes its grip on its blade when being hit

Fixed an issue where Mounted heroes with a bow have the bow misplaced on their back

Fixed an issue where Dark units mounted on the chariot mount stand in-between the horses

Fixed an issue where the Eartshatter Engine would stutter while moving

Fixed an issue where Armour Colours would reset/changed when in-game

Fixed an issue where Armour Colour would also change when changing Weapon Colour

Fixed an issue where Item Preview would not update with the chosen Weapon Colour

Fixed an issue where the Bone Dragon had a gap in its Neck

Fixed clipping issues on the Paladin with several forms

Fixed an issue where the colour of the Ancient Giant King Unlocks did not match their preview

Fixed an incorrect Icon being linked for the Cleric Skill in the Hero Panel