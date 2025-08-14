Dear Godir,
We hope you enjoy both the Griffon Update and the Archon Prophecy expansion. We prepared a new patch with all the hot fixes and changes — please have a look and let us know what you think!
Remember: the best place for bug reporting is our forum.
Game Version: 1.011.002.111115
Changed Kledas & Anon to Battlesaint
Unit “Chaplain”
Healing Prayer - Reduced Temporary HP healed from +45 to +35
Champion Medal Healing Prayer - Reduced additional Temporary HP healed from +20 to +15
Light Spirit, Heal
Heal - Reduced Temporary HP healed from +60 to +50.
Heal - Increased Cooldown from 1 to 2 Turns
Champion Medal Heal - Reduced additional Temporary HP healed from +40 to +30
Removed mixed Order units from the Archon Host and Crusades so they don't spawn Undead Titans/Fallen Angels
Reduced the degree with which Blessed Regions spawn
General
Fixed a crash that could occur when a Jump Targeter would target an invalid position
Fixed a crash that could occur during initial loading of the game
AI
Fixed an issue where Crusader Hosts would not attack Umbral Dwellings
Fixed a crash that could occur when the Target Player for a mission no longer existed and an invalid player was passed to the AI.
Fixed a crash that could occur when Heroes changed side but remained Governor of a City
Art
Fixed an timing issue with the "Frost Blast" ability from the "Shadow" affinity "Cultivator"
Fixed an issue where Heroes inside the "Hero Recruitment" screen hold the "Short Spear" by the blade
Fixed an issue where the wrong animation would play when Heroes use the "Short Spear"
Fixed an issue where the "Avenger" unit changes its grip on its blade when being hit
Fixed an issue where Mounted heroes with a bow have the bow misplaced on their back
Fixed an issue where Dark units mounted on the chariot mount stand in-between the horses
Fixed an issue where the Eartshatter Engine would stutter while moving
Fixed an issue where Armour Colours would reset/changed when in-game
Fixed an issue where Armour Colour would also change when changing Weapon Colour
Fixed an issue where Item Preview would not update with the chosen Weapon Colour
Fixed an issue where the Bone Dragon had a gap in its Neck
Fixed clipping issues on the Paladin with several forms
Fixed an issue where the colour of the Ancient Giant King Unlocks did not match their preview
Fixed an incorrect Icon being linked for the Cleric Skill in the Hero Panel
Fixed missing Beards on Dwarf Oathsworn and Architect Units
Fixed an issue where summoned Devastator Sphers were visible
Interface
Fixed an issue where Heroes with Dibs from your own Race would not appear in the front of the Hero Recruitment Screen
Fixed an issue where the Chariot Animal Type slider would not activate after switching mounts
Fixed an issue where Godir Origin Silhoutes would disappear when selecting a Godir Origin
Fixed a mention of Battle Mage Unit in the Summon Fallen Angel Tome skill
Fixed Soul Harvest not appearing as an Initial Bonus in the Tome of the Revenant
Modding
Fixed an issue where Faction Customization Items did not correctly converting to the list used in Resource Ed after copying it to clipboard
Multiplayer
Fixed a OoS that could occur when using regular link abilities due to parsing of localized text.
Prophecy Traits
Vision of Destiny
Fixed an issue where the Nature Reward took all Food Income
Story Realms
Lowered the Free City/Marauder Combat Profiles from Challenging+ to Challenging on Hard Difficulty.
Fixed an issue where Anon could be met prematurely on Rings of Emnora
Fixed an issue where completing Rings of Emnora as a Renegade did not award the default completion Achievement.
Fixed an issue where “Friendship has Ended” notifications would repeat if the player had a Friendship declared with Fredric at the moment of their scripted alliance.
