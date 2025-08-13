Patch Notes
Achievements
Cheat codes no longer block "Gatherer" and "Do You Really Know How To Use It?".
Alternative routes no longer prevent unlocking "Traveller".
Headshot counter for "Headhunter" now works as intended.
"The Reinforcements Have Arrived!" now unlocks correctly.
Retroactive Unlocks
"Gatherer" and "Do You Really Know How To Use It?" — unlock after finishing any level.
"Traveller" — unlock after completing first path.
"Headhunter" — unlock after first headshot.
Fixes & Improvements
Resolved texture issues in some campaign areas.
Added missing player movement components.
Corrected missing textures on UFO collectible.
Closed environment gaps.
Restored animations for Harry and Amy.
Other
Credits updated.
Changed files in this update