Major 13 August 2025 Build 19583121
Update notes

Patch Notes

Achievements

  • Cheat codes no longer block "Gatherer" and "Do You Really Know How To Use It?".

  • Alternative routes no longer prevent unlocking "Traveller".

  • Headshot counter for "Headhunter" now works as intended.

  • "The Reinforcements Have Arrived!" now unlocks correctly.

Retroactive Unlocks

  • "Gatherer" and "Do You Really Know How To Use It?" — unlock after finishing any level.

  • "Traveller" — unlock after completing first path.

  • "Headhunter" — unlock after first headshot.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Resolved texture issues in some campaign areas.

  • Added missing player movement components.

  • Corrected missing textures on UFO collectible.

  • Closed environment gaps.

  • Restored animations for Harry and Amy.

Other

  • Credits updated.

