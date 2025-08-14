Hello Everyone!
Patchnotes - Weekly Update August 14th,
Notable Changes,
We added a new UI window called "Social" that allows you to keep track of friends and players you have muted. Friend lists are a way to conveniently track which one of your friends is online and to be able to whisper them easily. If you don't want your online status to be visible by other players in this window you can choose who can see it from the window.,
We have added several new tracks of music that trigger at certain interactions in game (know as "Memory Moments"). We have also updated the logic of when music starts and stops to improve the ebb and flow of ambient sound and music tracks,
Known Issues,
If you don't update your build, you will not be able to give permissions to another player in your house,
Setting your online status to be private will only make your status invisible in this window. Other places like the claim UI will still be able to see your online status like before.,
Full list of changes,
Added new social UI where you can add friends and see muted players,
Added settlement music alongside various music improvements,
Added new cargo packages for various resources (Clay,Fiber,Ore,Pebbles),
Added teleportation stone to the teleport animation,
Added Croaklin pet,
Added releasing (make items visible) and destroying item piles,
Added hiding the Hexite Exchange when not part of an empire,
Updated visuals for tier 4 housing,
Updated hiding personal caches when the 'Hide unused deployables' setting is on,
Fixed being able to place buy/sell orders with a negative coin value,
Fixed Everyone being being added to housing permissions when searching for a player failed,
Fixed showing the 'Accept Help' toggle for passive crafting buildings,
Fixed playing loud audio from playing when claiming many items in the marketplace,
Fixed lore acquisition when receiving an item,
Fixed empire upkeep not being updated after moving capital,
Fixed broken crown VFX,
A small riddle to help you find the new pet,
I dwell where the Storms dance.
Yet my kin live in leaf and tree.
The sky above is my roof of glass,
And nets of patience let seekers pass.
Find me, and I’ll follow where you roam.
