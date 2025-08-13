The F-106A Delta Dart is a supersonic interceptor developed for the U.S. Air Force in the late 1950s as part of an effort to counter the growing threat of Soviet long-range bombers.

F-106A “Six Shooter”: An Event Vehicle Jet fighter for the USA at Rank VI At a glance: Fastest single engined jet fighter!

20 mm vulcan cannon

AIM-4 Falcon missiles

Radar

HMD

Vehicle History

The F-106 represents an evolution from Convair’s earlier F-102 Delta Dagger, featuring a refined delta-wing design, a more powerful Pratt & Whitney J75 engine, and the advanced Hughes MA-1 fire control system integrating automated interception guidance. Conceived at the height of the Cold War, the F-106 was optimized for high-speed, high-altitude interception missions, capable of speeds in excess of Mach 2. Designed with the emphasis on deterring massed bomber attacks, the F-106A could carry nuclear-tipped unguided AIR-2 Genie rockets and AIM-4 Falcon missiles. The Delta Dart entered service in 1959, quickly becoming the backbone of America’s continental air defense throughout the 1960s.

In the 1970s, an upgrade package was developed for the F-106 based on experience gathered during the Vietnam War. Codenamed “Project Six Shooter”, the upgrade package featured the addition of a 20 mm M61 Vulcan cannon in place of the internal rocket bay door, improving close-range engagement capability. Furthermore, the modification introduced a new cockpit canopy with improved visibility.

By the late 1970s, changing strategic priorities and the shift toward multi-role fighters led to the gradual retirement of the F-106A. Many were converted into target drones for missile testing in the 1980s and 1990s.

Introducing the F-106A “Six Shooter”!

The F-106A represents the American answer to Soviet long-range bombers, believed to be the greatest threat to the U.S. during the 1950s. Sleek, lightning fast and armed with both cannon and missile armament, the F-106A is obtainable in the Sky Guard aircraft event that started today. Let’s take a closer look behind this unique new aircraft!

Developed at the height of the Cold War, the F-106 embodies the latest innovations in aeronautical technology of its time. Featuring a delta wing design and fitted with an extremely powerful Pratt & Whitney J75 afterburning turbojet engine, the F-106A can attain a top speed of Mach 2 at high altitudes while possessing favorable maneuverability during dogfights thanks to its delta wing design.

Interesting: Though never used in combat, the F-106 set a speed record for single-engine jet aircraft in 1959, reaching top speeds in excess of 1,540 mph (~2,478 km/h)!

Although originally designed to carry exclusively rockets and missiles to take down enemy bombers, some F-106As received their later service career an upgrade package named “Six Shooter”. The upgrade primarily focuses on upgunning the F-106 with an M61 Vulcan rotary cannon with 650 rounds of ammunition while also installing an improved cockpit canopy with better visibility for the pilot. Many will appreciate this upgrade, as the F-106A’s missile selection is narrowed down to later modifications of one of the first guided missiles produced for the USAF, namely the AIM-4. While available in both IR and SARH versions, the AIM-4 is not as capable as later guided missiles. This is mainly due to the missile being more easily outmaneuvered or distracted by countermeasures as well as missing a proximity fuse and thus requiring a direct hit on the target to score a frag.

The F-106 Delta Dart with its rare “Six Shooter” variant can be obtained in the Sky Guard aircraft event that started today. To learn how to get this jet be sure to click on the link to our news article below!

Click here to find out more details about the Sky Guard event: