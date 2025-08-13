 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19582993 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Editor fixture calculation bug fix for round robin and double round robin calculations.
League 1 and France Division 2 fixture fixes.
League table bug fix to stop the regular season standings changing during playoffs.
NRL Promotion Playoff competition bug fix for game not playing.
General fix for the following playoff competitions that could potentially have gone wrong in future seasons.
North America Playoff
Championship Promotion Playoff
League 1 Promotion Playoff

Please Note:-

These bug fixes will be best for new games with the default database only.

Existing Steam Workshop databases will need the League 1 and France Division 2 fixtures recalculated by the authors if those competitions are to be used from those databases.

BUILD ID: 19582993

Changed files in this update

Depot 2837721
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2837722
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2837723
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2837724
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link