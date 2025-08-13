Game Editor fixture calculation bug fix for round robin and double round robin calculations.

League 1 and France Division 2 fixture fixes.

League table bug fix to stop the regular season standings changing during playoffs.

NRL Promotion Playoff competition bug fix for game not playing.

General fix for the following playoff competitions that could potentially have gone wrong in future seasons.

North America Playoff

Championship Promotion Playoff

League 1 Promotion Playoff



Please Note:-



These bug fixes will be best for new games with the default database only.



Existing Steam Workshop databases will need the League 1 and France Division 2 fixtures recalculated by the authors if those competitions are to be used from those databases.



BUILD ID: 19582993