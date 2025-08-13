 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19582974 Edited 13 August 2025 – 14:13:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • Removed "Hide Robot Models" advanced option. (Buggy reasons)

  • Added splash texts to the main menu! (Don't take these seriously)

  • Added a crit heal indicator advanced option for Medic players.

  • Added a chat message sound which can be enabled with bf_sound_chatping. You can customize the sound it plays with bf_sound_chatping_file.

  • Added the ability for Unusual Partner Taunts to share effects when triggered.

  • Added a advanced option for a Clean Spectator HUD to remove the gray bars during spectator.

  • Added team preview buttons to the class loadout.

  • Changed the Beta message font to be different and also slightly bigger.

  • Dispensers touch triggers are now parented to the dispenser itself.

  • Fixed a bug where the default message ping wasnt playing in MvM.

  • Fixed a bug where dedicated servers would still show host stuff.

  • Fixed a bug where the chat format wasnt using the localized strings.

  • Taunt Props now have the same scale as the player if it's not normal sized.

  • Fixed a bug where bodygroups werent being restored when using "Disable Cosmetics" option.

  • Soldier gifted the Gunboats to Demoman.

  • Added bf_cosmetic_restrictions to disable halloween restrictions on items.

General MVM

  • Added X-Ray Cash and Radius Stealth canteen functionality (courtesy of GaijinViking)

  • Changed the Giant Demoman Grenade launcher firing sound.

  • Changed the Giant Pyro Flamethrower sounds.

Tech stuff

  • Changed the "addcond" and "removecond" command to automatically find all condition names.

  • Changed bot_teleport to now teleport bots to crosshair if no position arguments are passed.

  • Fixed a crash bug where players could "ent_create player" on servers causing them to crash.


  • Fixed a bug where taunt props wouldn't scale properly when the player model was scaled.

  • Fixed a bug where bodygroups werent being restored when using "Disable Cosmetics" option.

  • Fixed a bug where normal and giant robot player models didnt play certain animations or caused visual cosmetic bugs.

  • Fixed a bug where some robot voicelines were not playing in the loadout screen when equipping the Mechanized Mercenary cosmetic.

  • Fixed a bug where Robot Spies still had their eye glow when cloaked.

  • Fixed a bug with the Sync Loadout button not applying items to the correct slots.

  • Fixed a bug where the Server Host icon wasnt showing up in the MvM scoreboard.

  • Removed Grub.

MvM Versus

  • Added a new convar (bf_mvmvs_playstyle) to set the playstyle of MvM Versus. Currently only supports 0 and 1, for Classic and Popfile Based modes respectively.

  • Added bf_mvmvs_max_giants and bf_mvmvs_max_bosses to set the maximum limits for player robots to become giants and bosses.

  • Added bf_mvmvs_invader_bomb_chance to allow player robots to hold the bomb.

  • Added bf_mvmvs_restrict_slots to restrict weapon slots for Robots while playing under playstyle 1.

  • Added bf_mvmvs_enable_human_busters to enable the ability for human robots to play as Sentry Busters.

  • Added a custom scoreboard for MvM Versus that properly shows both Robot players and Human players.

  • Players on the Robot team can now use Engineer Robot teleporters when respawning.

  • Fixed a bug where the currency would be set to 0 if a player initially joined BLU and then joined RED.

  • Fixed a bug where players that originally were RED and then switched to BLU would retain their upgrades.

VScript / Modding

  • Added cl_reload_item_schema and sv_reload_item_schema for reloading custom item schemas (currently useless)

  • Revamped custom killicon support for maps, so mapname_textures.txt works alongside with map_textures.txt.

  • Implemented some VScript and Hammer I/O MvM populator functions:
    - EndWave(T/F), True = pass the wave, False = "fail" the wave
    - StartWave

  • Implemented SetObservable() VScript function.

  • Implemented scripted_user_func() for VScript.

  • Implemented GetDefinitionString to CEconEntity for VScript.

  • Added new attributes:
    - "has infinite ammo" (1 for both clip and reserve ammo, 2 for reserve ammo only)
    - "alt-fire disabled" (1 to disable the alt-fire of weapons. Currently does not work for Sniper Rifles)

  • Fixed "mult_dmg_bonus_while_half_dead" and "mult_dmg_penalty_while_half_alive" attributes to work on non-melee weapons.

Changed files in this update

