General
- Removed "Hide Robot Models" advanced option. (Buggy reasons)
- Added splash texts to the main menu! (Don't take these seriously)
- Added a crit heal indicator advanced option for Medic players.
- Added a chat message sound which can be enabled with bf_sound_chatping. You can customize the sound it plays with bf_sound_chatping_file.
- Added the ability for Unusual Partner Taunts to share effects when triggered.
- Added a advanced option for a Clean Spectator HUD to remove the gray bars during spectator.
- Added team preview buttons to the class loadout.
- Changed the Beta message font to be different and also slightly bigger.
- Dispensers touch triggers are now parented to the dispenser itself.
- Fixed a bug where the default message ping wasnt playing in MvM.
- Fixed a bug where dedicated servers would still show host stuff.
- Fixed a bug where the chat format wasnt using the localized strings.
- Taunt Props now have the same scale as the player if it's not normal sized.
- Fixed a bug where bodygroups werent being restored when using "Disable Cosmetics" option.
- Soldier gifted the Gunboats to Demoman.
- Added bf_cosmetic_restrictions to disable halloween restrictions on items.
General MVM
- Added X-Ray Cash and Radius Stealth canteen functionality (courtesy of GaijinViking)
- Changed the Giant Demoman Grenade launcher firing sound.
- Changed the Giant Pyro Flamethrower sounds.
Tech stuff
- Changed the "addcond" and "removecond" command to automatically find all condition names.
- Changed bot_teleport to now teleport bots to crosshair if no position arguments are passed.
- Fixed a crash bug where players could "ent_create player" on servers causing them to crash.
- Fixed a bug where taunt props wouldn't scale properly when the player model was scaled.
- Fixed a bug where normal and giant robot player models didnt play certain animations or caused visual cosmetic bugs.
- Fixed a bug where some robot voicelines were not playing in the loadout screen when equipping the Mechanized Mercenary cosmetic.
- Fixed a bug where Robot Spies still had their eye glow when cloaked.
- Fixed a bug with the Sync Loadout button not applying items to the correct slots.
- Fixed a bug where the Server Host icon wasnt showing up in the MvM scoreboard.
- Removed Grub.
MvM Versus
- Added a new convar (bf_mvmvs_playstyle) to set the playstyle of MvM Versus. Currently only supports 0 and 1, for Classic and Popfile Based modes respectively.
- Added bf_mvmvs_max_giants and bf_mvmvs_max_bosses to set the maximum limits for player robots to become giants and bosses.
- Added bf_mvmvs_invader_bomb_chance to allow player robots to hold the bomb.
- Added bf_mvmvs_restrict_slots to restrict weapon slots for Robots while playing under playstyle 1.
- Added bf_mvmvs_enable_human_busters to enable the ability for human robots to play as Sentry Busters.
- Added a custom scoreboard for MvM Versus that properly shows both Robot players and Human players.
- Players on the Robot team can now use Engineer Robot teleporters when respawning.
- Fixed a bug where the currency would be set to 0 if a player initially joined BLU and then joined RED.
- Fixed a bug where players that originally were RED and then switched to BLU would retain their upgrades.
VScript / Modding
- Added cl_reload_item_schema and sv_reload_item_schema for reloading custom item schemas (currently useless)
- Revamped custom killicon support for maps, so mapname_textures.txt works alongside with map_textures.txt.
- Implemented some VScript and Hammer I/O MvM populator functions:
- EndWave(T/F), True = pass the wave, False = "fail" the wave
- StartWave
- Implemented SetObservable() VScript function.
- Implemented scripted_user_func() for VScript.
- Implemented GetDefinitionString to CEconEntity for VScript.
- Added new attributes:
- "has infinite ammo" (1 for both clip and reserve ammo, 2 for reserve ammo only)
- "alt-fire disabled" (1 to disable the alt-fire of weapons. Currently does not work for Sniper Rifles)
- Fixed "mult_dmg_bonus_while_half_dead" and "mult_dmg_penalty_while_half_alive" attributes to work on non-melee weapons.
Changed files in this update