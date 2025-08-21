Hey guys,

So I’m the sound designer and composer on Eyes of Hellfire, a gothic horror co-op game developed by Gambrinous (an Indie studio here in Ireland) and published by the brilliant team at Blumhouse Games. This is the first game I’ve worked on where I handled both music and sound design from start to finish, and it’s been an amazing (and at times intense) ride. I really wanted to capture the atmosphere and spirit of the game from an audio point of view, and I was lucky to be working with a team who gave me loads of space to experiment and push things. The theme tune alone went through four different versions before we landed on the final one. I might’ve slightly lost my mind along the way, but it was worth it. On the sound design side, it’s honestly been a joy. The writing, the art, the overall tone of the game - it all gave me a really solid foundation to build in all the weird + subtle stuff: creepy lodge ambiance, ghost pianos, distorted whispers, trap sounds, The Host’s heartbeat, the works. I put together a short video presentation showing the journey so far with the audio, including some behind-the-scenes stuff and in-game clips. Thought I’d share it here in case it’s of interest! Here’s the video

(Headphones are a good shout for this one) Would love to hear what you think, and happy to chat about any part of the process, tools, FMOD stuff, or whatever else comes to mind.

Cheers,

Gary