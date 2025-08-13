NEW:
Saving a Dio now "snaps a picture"
An actual intro to the game instead of just opening the menu
There are some simple building SFX now when opening a Dio
Fixes:
Fixed Rumi sometimes getting stuck (again)
Updated Nvidia DLSS which may prevent further crashes on launch as well as improve performance
Adjusted some UI Textures so they take up less memory (performance increase)
Fixed an issue related to Anti Aliasing Settings
Slightly improved Global Illumination with Lumen disabled
Fixed some incorrect colliders of Dio walls when exploring
