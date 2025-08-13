 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19582902 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW:

  • Saving a Dio now "snaps a picture"

  • An actual intro to the game instead of just opening the menu

  • There are some simple building SFX now when opening a Dio

Fixes:

  • Fixed Rumi sometimes getting stuck (again)

  • Updated Nvidia DLSS which may prevent further crashes on launch as well as improve performance

  • Adjusted some UI Textures so they take up less memory (performance increase)

  • Fixed an issue related to Anti Aliasing Settings

  • Slightly improved Global Illumination with Lumen disabled

  • Fixed some incorrect colliders of Dio walls when exploring

The MiDiO! Demo has been updated to the current state of the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3378951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link