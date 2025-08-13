Angelic Banner

Added Mythical version.

Can now be Chaotic and can now also appear as a Zodiac effect. When you have an Angelic Banner effect but it's not in your \[Hand] slot you can build banners by skipping a turn (just like how you build ballistas).

Standing in 3 or more (2 or more if your weapon is already Divine) banner areas at the same time will increase your Divine spread damage by 1 for the third (second) and subsequent banners.