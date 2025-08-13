Angelic Banner
Added Mythical version.
Can now be Chaotic and can now also appear as a Zodiac effect. When you have an Angelic Banner effect but it's not in your \[Hand] slot you can build banners by skipping a turn (just like how you build ballistas).
Standing in 3 or more (2 or more if your weapon is already Divine) banner areas at the same time will increase your Divine spread damage by 1 for the third (second) and subsequent banners.
Improved visuals. Added an outline to the banner's area and improved its area visual so it "blends" with the floor better and no longer obstructs hazards underneath.
Added an option to always display enemy health even when they are at max health (Settings -> Game -> Always show enemy health).
You can now hold D-pad buttons on controller to quickly navigate menus just like you could with keyboard (particularly useful for scrolling through encyclopedia/bestiary).
Solar Panel's lasers no longer destroy electricity hazards.
Fixed Mythical Claws crashing the game when used with minions or other movement-related items.
Attacking and swapping places with a Phantom enemy now triggers all of the player's on-movement effects.
Fixed Skeleton Throwers being able to throw bones diagonally through walls.
Fixed healing Skeletons visibly "healing" when they are in skull form.
v2.4 - Angelic Banner improvements and crash fix
Update notes via Steam Community
