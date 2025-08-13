 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19582845 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Angelic Banner

    • Added Mythical version.

    • Can now be Chaotic and can now also appear as a Zodiac effect. When you have an Angelic Banner effect but it's not in your \[Hand] slot you can build banners by skipping a turn (just like how you build ballistas).

    • Standing in 3 or more (2 or more if your weapon is already Divine) banner areas at the same time will increase your Divine spread damage by 1 for the third (second) and subsequent banners.

    • Improved visuals. Added an outline to the banner's area and improved its area visual so it "blends" with the floor better and no longer obstructs hazards underneath.

  • Added an option to always display enemy health even when they are at max health (Settings -> Game -> Always show enemy health).

  • You can now hold D-pad buttons on controller to quickly navigate menus just like you could with keyboard (particularly useful for scrolling through encyclopedia/bestiary).

  • Solar Panel's lasers no longer destroy electricity hazards.

  • Fixed Mythical Claws crashing the game when used with minions or other movement-related items.

  • Attacking and swapping places with a Phantom enemy now triggers all of the player's on-movement effects.

  • Fixed Skeleton Throwers being able to throw bones diagonally through walls.

  • Fixed healing Skeletons visibly "healing" when they are in skull form.

