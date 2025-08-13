\[Alchemy of the Earth is out now on Steam!]

Thank you to everyone who has wishlisted, followed, and/or playtested Alchemy of the Earth. This is going to be a short announcement, because I'm very tired & its 5:45AM on Aug 13, 2025, but in the last few months I've been completely blown away by all the interest I've gotten for this little solo project. As of right now Alchemy of the Earth has been Wishlisted 9,494 times, followed 914 times & the demo has been played 865 times. Watching people play the demo has been incredibly helpful for me, in better understanding how to make a functional, fun to play game. This is my first ever game, but I'm not done with it. The work continues.



Take care, young alchemists,

Christopher Pearson

Tamalpais Games