Heroes of the Seasons 9.0: A Devilish Holiday Update!

More Cameo characters, alongside some demonic beings, join the fray! Find out who's responsible for this new threat that looms over Utania.

- New unlockable stages:

Cameo+ Stage (Unlocked by beating Cameo Stage)

Hell Stage (Unlocked by beating Cameo+ Stage)

Heaven or Hell (Unlocked by beating Hell Stage)

(New Steam Achievements for beating each new stages!)

- New shopkeeper "Nigaru" for new stages brings powerful new items and equipment.

- New item on the "Item Shop": "Spicy Treats" Draws enemy aggro to user.

- New awesome background arts by Berry B. (in and out of battles)

Old Saves still work for this update, but please follow

These instructions are to refresh your save, allowing it to

recognize the new content:

1. Choose your mercenaries and select any stage.

2. Visit Home, then exit Home.

3. Return to the mercenary selection.

4. Save.

After doing these steps, your save file should be refreshed. You will now be able to unlock Cameo+ Stage after beating the older Cameo Stage, or if you've already beaten the older Cameo Stage, Cameo+ Stage will already be available on Stage Select.

Cameo+ Boss Characters:

Santa Claws from Apho's "Christmas Cat-astrophe"

Caroline from Muyoko-Honey-Bandicoot's "Skybound Dreamers Gaiden"

and Clyfford from Muyoko-Honey-Bandicoot's "Fanuvania Newfound Coven"

Zander and Anaya from Frostnoble's "Blade of Acrimony: Wish of the West"

Van from Cheddare's "Remnants of Twilight"

Lilac and Mahlat from Remi-Chan's "Fantasia"

David from Starmage's "A Sun-Kissed Fantasy"

Misha from Starmage's "Stellar Bewitching"

Kit and Slippy from Starmage and Berry's "Whimsical Misadventures of Cinderella"

Mike from Erif/JoTerra's "Shadows of the Earth: The Vrila'an Legend"