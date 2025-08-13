This update tweaks several aspects of the game.
BASE GAME CHANGES
- the "Times heard" end-screen statistic will now be incremented by goons and pedestrians only if they become suspicious or alert (fixes an issue where walking next to pedestrians would increase the "Times heard" stat, even though there was nothing suspicious about walking around close to them)
- russian localization updates
- goons will no longer react to elevator doors opening/closing
- added missing localization for Mercenarism level names
OPTIMIZATIONS
- minor CPU optimizations to reduce CPU spikes when a lot of things are happening at once
CONTROLLER CHANGES
- various UI fixes when using a controller
MODDING CHANGES
- decor, prologueactor, and follower class NPCs have been made to never log hearing player-made noises as noise
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
