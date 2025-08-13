 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19582633 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes

    • Added importance level display to documents.

      • Level 3: Knowledge essential for solving puzzles.

      • Level 2: Knowledge that provides hints for puzzles.

      • Level 1: Knowledge that complements the story.

      • Level 0: Useless knowledge.

    • Documents with an importance level below 3 can be skipped without affecting gameplay.

    • Reduced text length in documents while keeping the original content intact.

    • Replaced unclear smartphone hint images with clearer ones.

    • Brightness adjustment maximum increased from 1.0 to 1.6.

    Adjustments

    • The number of food items and documents no longer affects the total rank.
      (Instead, "Taste Memories" and the number of sticky notes now affect the rank.)

    • Fixed the final quiz question being slowed down.

    • Skill enhancement timers no longer decrease while playing in-game mini-games.

    Additions

    • Added new hints related to puzzle solving.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3085202
