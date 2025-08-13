Fixes
Added importance level display to documents.
Level 3: Knowledge essential for solving puzzles.
Level 2: Knowledge that provides hints for puzzles.
Level 1: Knowledge that complements the story.
Level 0: Useless knowledge.
Documents with an importance level below 3 can be skipped without affecting gameplay.
Reduced text length in documents while keeping the original content intact.
Replaced unclear smartphone hint images with clearer ones.
Brightness adjustment maximum increased from 1.0 to 1.6.
Adjustments
The number of food items and documents no longer affects the total rank.
(Instead, "Taste Memories" and the number of sticky notes now affect the rank.)
Fixed the final quiz question being slowed down.
Skill enhancement timers no longer decrease while playing in-game mini-games.
Additions
Added new hints related to puzzle solving.
Version 1.0.5 has been released.
