DCS Core
Single helipad spawning “All terminals are busy” problem in multiplayer - fixed Multiplayer Slots not shown as busy but can not be used - Multiplayer Bugs - ED Forums
AI Aircraft
The AI F-4E will not strafe with the gun pod SUU-23 on the first pass (target) and needs to reattack before firing - fixed
Mi-8 and UH-1H do not open the doors when troops disembarking - fixed
F-16 AI can’t use ATP pod - fixed F-16 wingman refuses to engage, when finally it engages, it uses guns instead of the GBU12s, and track Sniper pod shows wrong in track - Aircraft AI Bugs (Non-Combined Arms) - ED Forums
A-20G turret does not move/fire/react - fixed
AI aircraft evasive maneuvers logic is not working with active missiles - fixed AI Aircraft no longer react to Fox 3 Missiles (Active Radar Homing) - Aircraft AI Bugs (Non-Combined Arms) - ED Forums
AI Ground
Added RSBN and PRMG special ground units and their respective symbology for facilitating these landing systems anywhere on the terrain.
GPS spoofer unit model added, WIP, no jamming functionality yet.
Currenthill Asset Pack
Numerous changes to pack models, parameters of vehicles and interactions.
Detailed list
Changed BMP-T mesh smoothing
Changed T-84 Oplot-M mesh smoothing
Changed 9K720 textures
Fixed BMP-T suspension
Fixed Pantsir-S1 suspension
Fixed M-ATV suspension
Fixed M1130 suspension
Fixed M142 suspension
Fixed IRIS-T SLM suspension
Fixed FV101 suspension
Fixed FV107 suspension
Fixed 9K720 suspension
Fixed TOS-1A suspension
Fixed Tor M2 suspension
Fixed T-90M suspension
Fixed T-84 Oplot-M suspension
Fixed T-64BV suspension
Fixed T-90A encyclopedia animation state
Fixed TOS-1A encyclopedia animation state
Fixed T-90A turret traverse and elevation angles
Fixed T-90M turret traverse and elevation angles
Fixed T-90M sight point placement
Fixed Tor M2 encyclopedia error
Fixed Pantsir-S1 low engagement performance
Added Pantsir-S1 player control
Fixed IRIS-T SLM STR radar rotation speed
Fixed Tor M2 low engagement performance
Added Tor M2 player control
Changed Tor M2 mesh smoothing
Changed Pantsir-S1 textures
Fixed Project 22160 Tor M2KM low engagement performance
Added Project 22160 Tor M2KM player control
Fixed Project 22160 Tor M2KM search radar rotation issue
Fixed T-64BV turret traverse and elevation angles
Fixed Tu-95MS air refueling probe misalignment
Fixed 9K720 armor protection level which was too high
Fixed TOS-1A turret protection level which was too high
Fixed M1083 armor protection level which was too high
Fixed IRIS-T SLM armor protection level which was too high
Fixed Pantsir-S1 armor protection level which was too high
Fixed M142 armor protection level which was too high
Fixed M142 ATACMS missile covers after rearming
Changed IRIS-T SLM LN from flip tube covers to ejecting tube covers
Changed IRIS-T SLM STR textures
Changed IRIS-T SLM CP textures
Changed IRIS-T SLM LN textures
Fixed Tor M2 alarm state animation
Fixed FV101 HESH long range direct fire issue
Added FV101 HE-T ammunition type
Fixed Tu-95MS uncentered propellers
Mission Editor
Add additional precision to object heading rotation field
Quick Action Generator
QAG now randomizes enemy units and AI skills based on the selected mission type.
Fixed: end-mission window no longer appears in the debriefing after exiting the simulation.
Fixed: previously added units are no longer reset when creating random groups in “Bomber Intercept” and “Ground Attack” missions.
UI
Added Search bar to Loadout and Livery lists in Rearming and Dynamic slots menu with the ability to search by name
Added livery selection to encyclopedia with ability to seamlessly reload livery (will help livery creators to check changes made to the livery, without restarting DCS) WIP we will look for feedback. A more detailed tool for viewing models inside DCS is planned.
Added Search bar to Dynamic spawn menu with the ability to search for a unit by name
Removed old versions of in-game manuals from interface. Huey has "manual" in options - Bugs and Problems - ED Forums
Controls Mapping interface conflict tooltips do not show proper information - fixed
Added new system options for mirrors resolution and sequential rendering
Dynamic slots interface rope length for helicopters is not inherited from template group - fixed
Weapons
Introduced advanced model for R-27 missile family. Missiles got new CFD-based flight model, authentic control system that includes wing actuator model, altitude band-switching autopilot, Kalman-type guidance filters (different for IR and RF versions) which also drive seeker gimbal mechanics, INS and datalink system with realistic inaccuracies (for RF missile only), and RF or IR seeker. New semiactive RF seeker provides 'multitarget' tracking feature. This means that RF signals from several distinct targets will interfere and form one bigger apparent target once they simultaneously fall into the missile tracking gate. This apparent target may lead the missile between real targets in a target group, or to dispensed chaff. It also may steal missile velocity tracking gate and break guidance. R-27 proximity fuze now has a conical antennas pattern and variable explosion command delay to adjust for target size and closure rate. And, in addition, missiles got number of limitations caused by control systems design. For example RF missile can not be launched with roll angle exceeding 120 degrees because of gimbaled INS roll limit.
Added Mk-83AIR GP HD bomb
Added laser PRF code adjustment option for GBU-54
Fixed phantom bomb instances being frozen on impact instead of penetrating whatever they collided with
Added fuze options for Soviet bombs and dispensers (BetABs, FABs, OFABs and RBKs). Adjusted BetAB, FAB and OFAB warhead parameters
Added fuze options for Chinese bombs (250-2 and 250-3)
Fixed phantom LGB instances trajectory desynchronization when using non-default laser PRF code
Corrected available fuze variant sets for US HTP and non-HTP bombs
Mk-20/CBU-99. Improved bombsight accuracy. Please note that using FMU-140 in low-altitude horizontal flight bombing runs will lead to poor accuracy - in these cases Mk 339 fuze must be used. FMU-140 should provide acceptable accuracy in dive bombing runs and, in specific conditions, in horizontal flight bombing runs (function altitude set to ca. 1/3 of release altitude and specific airspeed at release, e.g. function altitude - 3 kft, release altitude - 10 kft, TAS - 580 kts)
Mk-20/CBU-99. Fixed Mk 339 fuze function delay being counted down after arming instead of after release
BL755. Added fuze function delay options
GMLRS. Added animation of rotation of the tail stabilizers block
BetAB-500ShP. Improved bombsight accuracy in normal release conditions (release at 500 m altitude)
Fixed non-detonation of bombs in certain conditions
Fixed IRIS-T missiles constantly switching between command and IR guidance, which caused them to miss.
Terrain Engine
Tuned lazy loading of 3D models. We already had asynchronous loading in place, and this update adds complementary optimizations to ensure only the models needed in the current situation are loaded. This should slightly improve loading times in both the Mission Editor and mission startup.
Voice chat
Fixed. Crash on exiting from DCS when the “Pending request” window is open.
Launcher
Added. Help page with access to FAQ, User support, myReach AI helper, etc.
DCS: MiG-29A Fulcrum by Eagle Dynamics
First week patch updates:
The animations for the cannon trigger and the missile trigger to be swapped.
Lock indication is not resetting after lock break. But logic is working correctly and radar stops locking.
Air intake louvers animation corrections.
Provide lower resolution textures cockpit option
CHAFF/FLARE sequence corrections.
When repairing after a wheels up landing, the repair completes, but the landing gear is not lowered, so after repair you are dropped back on your belly, negating the repair.
IFF issues for clients connected to the mission hosted on a dedicated server. Single Player or Self-hosted servers do not have this issue.
Controls Indicator overlay (RCTRL+ENTER) missing
3D model damage WIP (first iteration)
Additional English HUD/HDD version (fictional for convenience)
Known issues to be patched:
Autopilot-induced oscillations, mostly visual on stick, no effect on flight path below 600 KpH
Landing/taxi lights issues - the light from penetrates into the model.
Brake chute is not visible for other clients in multiplayer, physics working correctly
When using FCR, missile launch is not blocked in the absence of a LA signal on the HUD/HDD.
Ejection sequence and animation improvements.
Cannon muzzle flash improvement
Ejected cartridge animation
The logic of the CAJ (Compensation Active Jammer) switch is not implemented when working with jamming.
Imperial units cockpit version IAS indicator animation issue with Mach number.
3D models enhancements in progress:
Finalization of the main texture, wear and tear.
Technical inscriptions and stencils.
Main landing gear bay high detail.
Detailing of the air brake and the drag chute container.
Main technical hatches and equipment bays.
Detailing of the IRST.
Detailing of the Flare/Chaff dispenser.
Ejection seat details.
3D model damage improvements
Additional LODs for 3D model
FLIR texture.
Additional liveries of countries that were operating MiG-29A.
Livery template. (planned for October)
Improved weapons pylons.
Dynamic reflections on the canopy.
Improved pilot model.
DCS: NS430 Navigation system by Eagle Dynamics
Added. Support for all available maps
The device starts as powered on and switched to the map display on a hot start
DCS: F-16C Viper by Eagle Dynamics
Fixed: Emergency jettison does not remember master mode when done in A-G and resets to NAV.
Fixed: Duplicating Thrust axes on the VPC Throttle MT-50CM3 joystick.
Fixed: Bullseye text on FCR format appears blurry.
Fixed: Landing Gear Handle light should illuminate when landing gear doors are in transit.
Fixed: ECM pod continues to emit in Mode 3 if switched to Mode 1 or 2.
Fixed: AI - Doesn't seem to be able to use new ATP.
Fixed: AGM-65 WPN rdr cursor slew inputs below 5% do not move maverick seeker.
Fixed: HTS/HAD overlapping emitters causes major/minor axis error and azimuth to rapidly change between values.
Fixed: Missing HOTAS AG Gun Strafe Toggle.
Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP A-A TGP stops following radar track after bugging target in TWS.
DCS: F/A-18C Hornet by Eagle Dynamics
Fixed: Odd target designation/undesignation behavior due to MSI.
Fixed: Center pylon mounted LITENING will continue to work if jettisoned.
Fixed: Radar Contributed SURV tracks in TWS do not switch to full size HAFU's, enveloped by the radar circle.
Fixed: The HAFU tracks start interfering with each other for the same target and sometimes doesn't even show that it's an L&S or DT2 target even though it is.
Fixed: JDAM with FMU-152 Wrong EFUZ options.
Fixed: Countermeasures. 4 chaff instead of 2 in Bypass mode.
Fixed: MSI AIM-120C launches cause huge desync.
Fixed: (AI) - In a group, wingman will never engage targets.
Fixed: TWS switching between targets without MSI - NWS/undesignate.
Fixed: No longer possible to lock target with TDC depress in RWS mode. Issues remains with LTWS disabled and will be fixed in the next patch.
Fixed: AIM-9 quiet seeker uncage tone sometimes.
Fixed: BST and HACQ range can be increased to 40nm.
Fixed: Closing velocity (Vc) on RDR ATTK display is misplaced at the bottom for any case other than STT.
Fixed: MSI - L&S and DT2 do not get deleted upon entering ACM mode.
DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamics
Fixed: George stuck on a search loop under a certain flow.
FM. FM. Tweaked Yaw SCAS: Some users complained about excessive yaw-wobble during control by pedals and in transient modes when the helicopter's SCAS Heading Hold mode is ONT
DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamics
Fixed Glitched texture blocks that were obstructing side gunner view
DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Magnificent Eight by Eagle Dynamics
Board numbers disappeared - fixed
DCS: F4U-1D Corsair by Magnitude 3
Added three Royal New Zealand Air Force liveries.
Note: The Flight Leader School livery requires to enter a letter first followed by two numbers for the aircraft number system to work correctly.
Fixed the wingtip vortices position.
Fixed spawn-in from taking damage to the landing gear.
Adjusted the R-2800-8W damage model:
Extended the time it will break during WEP.
Damage is now proportional to cylinder head and oil temperatures to the RPM and manifold pressure.
Adjusted how water injection is enabled via the micro-switch and pressure actuated switch.
Adjusted the variable center of mass as the weight changes from fuel and payload use, as well as wing flap positions.
Adjusted gun position for mass.
Corrected the weight for the Mk.6 droppable fuel tank.
Fixed the mission editor icons for the droppable fuel tanks.
Fixed the FFB trim.
Corrected and added control inputs.
Added the chronometer’s elapsed time function.
Adjusted the mirrors.
Adjusted the visibility of the HVAR control box light.
Adjusted the visibility of the landing gear and cooling flaps indicators.
DCS: JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations
Fixed. BRM-1 HUD pipper frozen
Improved. SPI inconsistency on HUD, HSD and radar page.
Adjust. INS drift under different align qualities
DCS: AJS-37 Viggen by Heatblur Simulations
NEW and overhauled Electric System
NEW warnings and failures
Electrics
Hydraulics
Autopilot
AFK
Reverser
Changes to the RWR
Updated database to be closer to the F-4’s
Fixed radar carrier freq. not being set (ELINT file now has the emitter band set correctly)
KB’s automatic mode works again.
Added full fidelity MiG-29 to RWR library
Added logic for the breakers
ADI aligns to magnetic heading (+ deviation correction set) on the ground and if the fast erect button is pressed. Calibrated to true heading on rotation (based on stored runway heading)
Added warning flag logic to air speed indicator and altimeter (LDOK)
Cartridge loading now requires being on the ground and in BER
Airbrake will slowly close from the airflow if hydraulic pressure is lost in Syst. 1
RAT failure when extended happens at much lower air speeds (>700 km/h)
Added AC-DC rectifier failure
Implemented a fix for “rough search” on reciprocal runways
Fixed the “BANA line” hiding
Fixed RR/ANF “cross” on CI stuck on screen
Temperature measuring logic has been improved
Flood lighting is now on during cold starts
Implemented a random start position for the ADI
Fixed kneeboard WP names
Backup heading now shows raw magnetic heading, without declination correction
Fixed HUD/ADI commands being stuck to U point
Added logic to unselect U point (Safety unsafe or ANF selected)
U point can now be reselected after having been overflown
Timeline and compass now shows in LowNav mode when <40s from U WP
Fixed RB-24 and RB-74 (Sidewinders) not locking anymore
Setting rb15 ToT now only requires pressing BX button (without needing to press 8 as well)
Updated rb15 ToT calculations
FÄLLDLAST now illuminates on light test
Added variable indicator light brightness
Added instrument backup lighting
Added instrument fault indications
Distance
Fuel
Speed
Altimeter
ADI
Pitch trim
Corrected RUTA display
Circle now shows R point location - it moves between them on “WP change” when drawn
Line now alternates pointing toward previous and next RUTA WP
Only draws R points that are “in order” (ie. with R1,2,3,4 all 4 are shown, but with R1,2,3,5 only 1 to 3 are)
Changes to “Destination presentation” when a R WP is selected
AoA indicator shows aircraft pitch on the ground
Changed yaw Trim switch hint from “Emergency Yaw Trim” to “Yaw Trim”
Updated the manual
DCS: Iraq Map by Eagle Dynamics
Added new airfields
Al-Kut Airport.
Mosul International Airport.
H-2 Airbase.
H-3 Southwest Airbase.
H3 Main Airbase.
H3 Northwest Airbase.
H3 Highway strip (not as active airfield).
Improved airfield scenes.
Improved road network at airfields.
Improved surface at parking lot of airfields Al Asad, Al Sahra, Al Taquddem and Q-West.
Improved surrounding surface textures at Balad Airbase.
Improved airfield signs, markings and taxiways.
Improved Erbil airfield surface, shape and textures.
Added more ground mounds to airfields.
Fixed bugs in the airfield's surface.
Tweaked default cameras at several airfields.
Improved unique scenes across terrain.
Improved road network across terrain.
Added more lakes and rivers.
Improved surface textures at northern and southern part Iraq.
Improved FLIR and radar visualisation of several assets and models.
Fixed bugs in 3d models: geometry artifacts, more precised collision mesh.
Tweaked distances of models LOD switching.
Tweaked objects life setting.
Added new unique scenes.
Added a unique scene of Kirkuk stadium.
Added unique models
water tower at Qayyarah Airfield West.
Abu Ja'far al-Mansur Statue.
Erbil Martyrs Monument.
Mosul Transport Department.
Saving Iraqi Culture Monument.
Al-Shaab Stadium in Baghdad.
Taki-Kisra.
Al Taqaddum Dark Tower.
Kirkuk Main Terminal.
Kirkuk ATC.
ATC Erbil.
Fire Station Erbil.
Firehouse Kirkuk.
Baghdad Republican Palace.
Baghdad Boneyard.
Babylon Palace.
Babylon Labyrinth.
Baghdad Salute Platform.
Grand Festivities Columns.
Grand Festivities Lanterns.
Mar-Mattai Monastery.
two new models of Al-Kut Hangars.
Improved surface, scenes and road network at Mar-Mattai Monastery, Babylon Palace, Baghdad Republican Palace, Unknown Soldier Monument, Grand Festivities Square area.
DCS: Caucasus Map by Eagle Dynamics
Changes in RSBN and PRMG beacons of Krasnodar-Center, Krymsk, Maykop-Khanskaya and Mozdok airfields:
Removed frequencies of RSBN and PRMG beacons.
Tweaked channels of RSBN and PRMG beacons for better pilot experience.
Increase resolution of surface, models and other terrain assets textures.
Increased draw distance of trees.
Tweaked default camera position (F11) of airfields: Sochi-Adler, Kobuleti, Mozdok, Krasnodar-Pashkovsky.
Fixed corrupted buildings and trees at: Cherkessk, Baksan, Pyatigorsk, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik and Suvorovskaya areas.
Tweaked life settings of several objects.
Tweaked life and fire settings of trees.
DCS: Sinai Map by OnReTech
End of Early Access period of DCS: Sinai terrain module.
Added parking for large aircraft to large airfields.
Fixed a bug with TACANs.
Fixed markings on airfields
Ramon Airbase.
Ovda Air Base.
Nevatim Airbase.
TelNof.
Changed the landing and takeoff course for bots at the Nevatim airfield.
Fixed bugs with parking numbers at some airfields.
Added sea depth in Alexandria for mooring ships there.
Added several military bases near the city of Tabuk.
Fixed a bug with duplicating cities on the map.
Improved textures of cities/towns blocks assets.
Developed and improved cities: changed textures and added small objects.
Added more roads, fixed a significant part of the sharp transitions between city textures and ground textures.
New airfields and unique scenes in Egypt, Jordan and Israel
EinShamer (for UAVs).
Megiddo.
King Faisa bin Abdul Aziz.
Tabuk Heli Base.
Khalkhalah Air Base.
Taba International Airport.
Added a new unique hangar for MezzehAirport.
Added mirror hangars at airfields
Hatzor.
Nevatim Airbase.
Ovda Air Base.
Ramon Airbase.
Tel Nof.
Hatzerim Airbase.
VHF HI frequency at StCatherine airfield was changed. Was - 121900000, became - 124500000.
DCS: South Atlantic by Specter Studios
End of Early Access period of DCS: South Atlantic terrain module.
Changed default date within the mission editor to the 1st of October 2024 which makes summer textures the default.
Revamped the following airfields and POI areas
Port Stanley.
Ushuaia.
Ushuaia Helo Port.
Mount Pleasant.
Punta Arenas.
Puerto Natales.
Mare Harbour.
Rio Gallegos.
Rio Grande.
Provenir.
Franco Bianco.
O'Higgins.
Almirante Schroeders.
San Julian.
Comandante Luis Piedrabuena.
Pampa Guanaco.
Optimization pass to decrease video memory consumed for every airfield.
Quadruppeled airfield texture quality across all airfields and roads.
Doubled the texture quality of all building materials.
Improved vegetation throughout the map. An updated vegetation distribution algorithm has been implemented to enhance spatial density and ecological realism across terrain surfaces.
Corrected snow distribution bugs and tilling issues within the map.
Normal maps have been upgraded and integrated into the Argentina / Chile terrain to deliver more accurate surface contours and heightened realism in lighting response.
Added animated airfield radar units at airfields where appropriate.
Various new models were added to airfields.
Replaced all wind turbines with map specific animated turbines.
Ushuaia PAPI lights are no longer on a slope.
Upgraded all lighting to use new technology.
Upgraded all airfield lighting to respond to take-offs and landings.
Updated the F10 map with Country borders, heli locations, along with other visual enhancements to the overall map.
DCS: Cold War Germany by Ugra Media
Changes in RSBN and PRMG beacons of Gardelegen, Allstedt, AltesLager, Damgarten, Garz, Holzdorf, Kothen, Laage, Lerz, Mahlwinkel, Merseburg, Parchim, Peenemunde, Sperenberg, Templin, Werneuchen, Wittstock and Zerbst airfields
Added callsigns.
Removed frequencies of RSBN and PRMG beacons.
Tweaked channels of RSBN and PRMG beacons for better pilot experience.
