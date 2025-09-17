Introduced DCS: MIG-29A Fulcrum by Eagle Dynamics into Early Access.

Introduced DCS: NS430 for MIG-29A Fulcrum by Eagle Dynamics.

New campaign DCS: A-10C II Outpost Campaign by Stone Sky.

Single helipad spawning “All terminals are busy” problem in multiplayer - fixed Multiplayer Slots not shown as busy but can not be used - Multiplayer Bugs - ED Forums

AI Aircraft

AI aircraft evasive maneuvers logic is not working with active missiles - fixed AI Aircraft no longer react to Fox 3 Missiles (Active Radar Homing) - Aircraft AI Bugs (Non-Combined Arms) - ED Forums

A-20G turret does not move/fire/react - fixed

Mi-8 and UH-1H do not open the doors when troops disembarking - fixed

The AI F-4E will not strafe with the gun pod SUU-23 on the first pass (target) and needs to reattack before firing - fixed

AI Ground

GPS spoofer unit model added, WIP, no jamming functionality yet.

Added RSBN and PRMG special ground units and their respective symbology for facilitating these landing systems anywhere on the terrain.

Currenthill Asset Pack

Numerous changes to pack models, parameters of vehicles and interactions.

Detailed list (+)

Changed IRIS-T SLM LN from flip tube covers to ejecting tube covers

Fixed M142 armor protection level which was too high

Fixed Pantsir-S1 armor protection level which was too high

Fixed IRIS-T SLM armor protection level which was too high

Fixed M1083 armor protection level which was too high

Fixed TOS-1A turret protection level which was too high

Fixed 9K720 armor protection level which was too high

Mission Editor



Quick Action Generator

Fixed: previously added units are no longer reset when creating random groups in “Bomber Intercept” and “Ground Attack” missions.

Fixed: end-mission window no longer appears in the debriefing after exiting the simulation.

QAG now randomizes enemy units and AI skills based on the selected mission type.

UI

Dynamic slots interface rope length for helicopters is not inherited from template group - fixed

Added new system options for mirrors resolution and sequential rendering

Controls Mapping interface conflict tooltips do not show proper information - fixed

Removed old versions of in-game manuals from interface. Huey has "manual" in options - Bugs and Problems - ED Forums

Added Search bar to Dynamic spawn menu with the ability to search for a unit by name

Added livery selection to encyclopedia with ability to seamlessly reload livery (will help livery creators to check changes made to the livery, without restarting DCS) WIP we will look for feedback. A more detailed tool for viewing models inside DCS is planned.

Added Search bar to Loadout and Livery lists in Rearming and Dynamic slots menu with the ability to search by name

Weapons

Fixed IRIS-T missiles constantly switching between command and IR guidance, which caused them to miss.

Fixed non-detonation of bombs in certain conditions

BetAB-500ShP. Improved bombsight accuracy in normal release conditions (release at 500 m altitude)

GMLRS. Added animation of rotation of the tail stabilizers block

Mk-20/CBU-99. Fixed Mk 339 fuze function delay being counted down after arming instead of after release

Mk-20/CBU-99. Improved bombsight accuracy. Please note that using FMU-140 in low-altitude horizontal flight bombing runs will lead to poor accuracy - in these cases Mk 339 fuze must be used. FMU-140 should provide acceptable accuracy in dive bombing runs and, in specific conditions, in horizontal flight bombing runs (function altitude set to ca. 1/3 of release altitude and specific airspeed at release, e.g. function altitude - 3 kft, release altitude - 10 kft, TAS - 580 kts)

Corrected available fuze variant sets for US HTP and non-HTP bombs

Fixed phantom LGB instances trajectory desynchronization when using non-default laser PRF code

Added fuze options for Chinese bombs (250-2 and 250-3)

Added fuze options for Soviet bombs and dispensers (BetABs, FABs, OFABs and RBKs). Adjusted BetAB, FAB and OFAB warhead parameters

Fixed phantom bomb instances being frozen on impact instead of penetrating whatever they collided with

Introduced advanced model for R-27 missile family. Missiles got new CFD-based flight model, authentic control system that includes wing actuator model, altitude band-switching autopilot, Kalman-type guidance filters (different for IR and RF versions) which also drive seeker gimbal mechanics, INS and datalink system with realistic inaccuracies (for RF missile only), and RF or IR seeker. New semiactive RF seeker provides 'multitarget' tracking feature. This means that RF signals from several distinct targets will interfere and form one bigger apparent target once they simultaneously fall into the missile tracking gate. This apparent target may lead the missile between real targets in a target group, or to dispensed chaff. It also may steal missile velocity tracking gate and break guidance. R-27 proximity fuze now has a conical antennas pattern and variable explosion command delay to adjust for target size and closure rate. And, in addition, missiles got number of limitations caused by control systems design. For example RF missile can not be launched with roll angle exceeding 120 degrees because of gimbaled INS roll limit.

Terrain Engine

Tuned lazy loading of 3D models. We already had asynchronous loading in place, and this update adds complementary optimizations to ensure only the models needed in the current situation are loaded. This should slightly improve loading times in both the Mission Editor and mission startup.

Voice chat

Fixed. Crash on exiting from DCS when the “Pending request” window is open.

Launcher

Added. Help page with access to FAQ, User support, myReach AI helper, etc.

First week patch updates:

IFF issues for clients connected to the mission hosted on a dedicated server. Single Player or Self-hosted servers do not have this issue.

When repairing after a wheels up landing, the repair completes, but the landing gear is not lowered, so after repair you are dropped back on your belly, negating the repair.

Lock indication is not resetting after lock break. But logic is working correctly and radar stops locking.

The animations for the cannon trigger and the missile trigger to be swapped.

Known issues to be patched:

The logic of the CAJ (Compensation Active Jammer) switch is not implemented when working with jamming.

When using FCR, missile launch is not blocked in the absence of a LA signal on the HUD/HDD.

Brake chute is not visible for other clients in multiplayer, physics working correctly

Landing/taxi lights issues - the light from penetrates into the model.

Autopilot-induced oscillations, mostly visual on stick, no effect on flight path below 600 KpH

3D models enhancements in progress:

Dynamic reflections on the canopy.

Additional liveries of countries that were operating MiG-29A.

Detailing of the Flare/Chaff dispenser.

Detailing of the IRST.

Detailing of the air brake and the drag chute container.

Finalization of the main texture, wear and tear.

The device starts as powered on and switched to the map display on a hot start

Added. Support for all available maps

Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP A-A TGP stops following radar track after bugging target in TWS.

Fixed: HTS/HAD overlapping emitters causes major/minor axis error and azimuth to rapidly change between values.

Fixed: AGM-65 WPN rdr cursor slew inputs below 5% do not move maverick seeker.

Fixed: AI - Doesn't seem to be able to use new ATP.

Fixed: ECM pod continues to emit in Mode 3 if switched to Mode 1 or 2.

Fixed: Landing Gear Handle light should illuminate when landing gear doors are in transit.

Fixed: Duplicating Thrust axes on the VPC Throttle MT-50CM3 joystick.

Fixed: Emergency jettison does not remember master mode when done in A-G and resets to NAV.

Fixed: MSI - L&S and DT2 do not get deleted upon entering ACM mode.

Fixed: Closing velocity (Vc) on RDR ATTK display is misplaced at the bottom for any case other than STT.

Fixed: BST and HACQ range can be increased to 40nm.

Fixed: No longer possible to lock target with TDC depress in RWS mode. Issues remains with LTWS disabled and will be fixed in the next patch.

Fixed: TWS switching between targets without MSI - NWS/undesignate.

Fixed: (AI) - In a group, wingman will never engage targets.

Fixed: Countermeasures. 4 chaff instead of 2 in Bypass mode.

Fixed: The HAFU tracks start interfering with each other for the same target and sometimes doesn't even show that it's an L&S or DT2 target even though it is.

Fixed: Radar Contributed SURV tracks in TWS do not switch to full size HAFU's, enveloped by the radar circle.

Fixed: Center pylon mounted LITENING will continue to work if jettisoned.

FM. FM. Tweaked Yaw SCAS: Some users complained about excessive yaw-wobble during control by pedals and in transient modes when the helicopter's SCAS Heading Hold mode is ONT

Fixed: George stuck on a search loop under a certain flow.

Fixed Glitched texture blocks that were obstructing side gunner view

Adjusted the visibility of the landing gear and cooling flaps indicators.

Adjusted the visibility of the HVAR control box light.

Fixed the mission editor icons for the droppable fuel tanks.

Corrected the weight for the Mk.6 droppable fuel tank.

Adjusted the variable center of mass as the weight changes from fuel and payload use, as well as wing flap positions.

Adjusted how water injection is enabled via the micro-switch and pressure actuated switch.

Damage is now proportional to cylinder head and oil temperatures to the RPM and manifold pressure.

Extended the time it will break during WEP.

Fixed spawn-in from taking damage to the landing gear.

Note : The Flight Leader School livery requires to enter a letter first followed by two numbers for the aircraft number system to work correctly.

Added three Royal New Zealand Air Force liveries.

Adjust. INS drift under different align qualities

Improved. SPI inconsistency on HUD, HSD and radar page.

Changed yaw Trim switch hint from “Emergency Yaw Trim” to “Yaw Trim”

AoA indicator shows aircraft pitch on the ground

Changes to “Destination presentation” when a R WP is selected

Only draws R points that are “in order” (ie. with R1,2,3,4 all 4 are shown, but with R1,2,3,5 only 1 to 3 are)

Line now alternates pointing toward previous and next RUTA WP

Circle now shows R point location - it moves between them on “WP change” when drawn

FÄLLDLAST now illuminates on light test

Setting rb15 ToT now only requires pressing BX button (without needing to press 8 as well)

Fixed RB-24 and RB-74 (Sidewinders) not locking anymore

Timeline and compass now shows in LowNav mode when <40s from U WP

U point can now be reselected after having been overflown

Added logic to unselect U point (Safety unsafe or ANF selected)

Fixed HUD/ADI commands being stuck to U point

Backup heading now shows raw magnetic heading, without declination correction

Implemented a random start position for the ADI

Flood lighting is now on during cold starts

Temperature measuring logic has been improved

Fixed RR/ANF “cross” on CI stuck on screen

Implemented a fix for “rough search” on reciprocal runways

RAT failure when extended happens at much lower air speeds (>700 km/h)

Airbrake will slowly close from the airflow if hydraulic pressure is lost in Syst. 1

Cartridge loading now requires being on the ground and in BER

Added warning flag logic to air speed indicator and altimeter (LDOK)

ADI aligns to magnetic heading (+ deviation correction set) on the ground and if the fast erect button is pressed. Calibrated to true heading on rotation (based on stored runway heading)

Added logic for the breakers

Fixed radar carrier freq. not being set (ELINT file now has the emitter band set correctly)

Updated database to be closer to the F-4’s

Changes to the RWR(+):

NEW warnings and failures(+):

NEW and overhauled Electric System

Improved surface, scenes and road network at Mar-Mattai Monastery, Babylon Palace, Baghdad Republican Palace, Unknown Soldier Monument, Grand Festivities Square area.

two new models of Al-Kut Hangars.

Fixed bugs in 3d models: geometry artifacts, more precised collision mesh.

Improved FLIR and radar visualisation of several assets and models.

Improved surface textures at northern and southern part Iraq.

Added more lakes and rivers.

Tweaked default cameras at several airfields.

Fixed bugs in the airfield's surface.

Added more ground mounds to airfields.

Improved surface at parking lot of airfields Al Asad, Al Sahra, Al Taquddem and Q-West.

H3 Highway strip (not as active airfield).

Tweaked life and fire settings of trees.

Tweaked life settings of several objects.

Fixed corrupted buildings and trees at: Cherkessk, Baksan, Pyatigorsk, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik and Suvorovskaya areas.

Increase resolution of surface, models and other terrain assets textures.

Tweaked channels of RSBN and PRMG beacons for better pilot experience.

Removed frequencies of RSBN and PRMG beacons.

Changes in RSBN and PRMG beacons of Krasnodar-Center, Krymsk, Maykop-Khanskaya and Mozdok airfields:

VHF HI frequency at StCatherine airfield was changed. Was - 121900000, became - 124500000.

Added a new unique hangar for MezzehAirport.

New airfields and unique scenes in Egypt, Jordan and Israel(+):

Added more roads, fixed a significant part of the sharp transitions between city textures and ground textures.

Developed and improved cities: changed textures and added small objects.

Fixed a bug with duplicating cities on the map.

Added several military bases near the city of Tabuk.

Added sea depth in Alexandria for mooring ships there.

Fixed bugs with parking numbers at some airfields.

Changed the landing and takeoff course for bots at the Nevatim airfield.

Added parking for large aircraft to large airfields.

End of Early Access period of DCS: Sinai terrain module.

End of Early Access period of DCS: South Atlantic terrain module.

Changed default date within the mission editor to the 1st of October 2024 which makes summer textures the default.

Revamped the following airfields and POI areas(+): Port Stanley.

Ushuaia.

Ushuaia Helo Port.

Mount Pleasant.

Punta Arenas.

Puerto Natales.

Mare Harbour.

Rio Gallegos.

Rio Grande.

Provenir.

Franco Bianco.

O'Higgins.

Almirante Schroeders.

San Julian.

Comandante Luis Piedrabuena.

Pampa Guanaco.

Optimization pass to decrease video memory consumed for every airfield.

Quadruppeled airfield texture quality across all airfields and roads.

Doubled the texture quality of all building materials.

Improved vegetation throughout the map. An updated vegetation distribution algorithm has been implemented to enhance spatial density and ecological realism across terrain surfaces.

Corrected snow distribution bugs and tilling issues within the map.

Normal maps have been upgraded and integrated into the Argentina / Chile terrain to deliver more accurate surface contours and heightened realism in lighting response.

Added animated airfield radar units at airfields where appropriate.

Various new models were added to airfields.

Replaced all wind turbines with map specific animated turbines.

Ushuaia PAPI lights are no longer on a slope.

Upgraded all lighting to use new technology.

Upgraded all airfield lighting to respond to take-offs and landings.