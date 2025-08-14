Survivors -

we didn’t want you waiting long.

It’s been just over two weeks since the full release of Achilles: Survivor, and you’ve already filled our Discord, reviews, and inboxes with feedback. Some of it was praise (thank you 💙), some was bug reports (thank you, too!), and plenty was “can you please fix this now?”

The answer is “yes, of course, we will try our best!”

So we rolled up our sleeves, grabbed a pot of molten gold from King Midas’ vault, and forged Update 1.1 as quickly as we could. Almost every change you’ll read here comes directly from your comments and ideas.

✨ New Power: Tears of Midas

Fire golden projectiles from both sides of your Survivor, slicing through enemies with style worthy of a king’s treasury.

King Midas was said to turn everything he touched into gold - an extraordinary gift that became his curse. In Achilles: Survivor, his tears fell heavy, each drop carrying the weight of his regret, and the power to destroy what they touched. Those tears take form of bright, golden projectiles from both sides of your Survivor, cutting through enemy ranks.

Their radiant arcs make them perfect for sweeping aside entire groups and keeping the battlefield clear on every flank. This power is available for all Survivors.

🌍 New Language: Portuguese

Now fully supported in menus, UI, and gameplay - welcome to the battlefield, Survivors from Portugal and Brazil!

🛠️ Quality of Life Improvements

Our first priority was to address the most frustrating, game-breaking moments - like getting stuck in buildings or dealing with those kamikaze enemies you’ve told us so much about.

Added a Pause Menu “Unstuck” button so you can instantly free yourself if you get trapped by buildings or terrain.

Made Kamikaze enemies easier to spot and reduced their damage so they’re still dangerous, but no longer punishingly unfair.

Gave mid-bosses a small chance to drop the Magnetic Harp , making those fights more rewarding.

Added a progress bar for timed events so you know exactly when the next one will start, plus a toggle in settings if you prefer a cleaner screen.

Made event and stone deposit icons on the minimap flash briefly when they appear so you can react faster.

Added a “How to Play” reminder popup before your first run so new players know where to find tips - shown only once, so it won’t annoy you.

Added controller vibration when you take damage so hits feel more impactful.

The Basement and Rift circles caused too much confusion, so we replaced them with timers so you instantly understand how those mechanics work.

Added E and Q keyboard shortcuts to scroll tabs left and right, so you can navigate menus faster without touching the mouse.

🛠️ UI Improvements

Many of you told us the UI made it harder to play than it should be, so we’ve cleaned it up and made key information easier to find at a glance.

Added a visual marker to Favours that are ready to be claimed, so you’ll instantly know when a new one is available.

Reordered pause/summary screen stats so the most important info is easier to find.

Added an option to let you check your current Powers directly from the improvement or transformation selection screens, helping you make better upgrade choices.

Improved visibility of Power tags ( Range , Strike , etc.) so you can compare abilities more easily.

Added clear seconds indicators to Structure Invulnerability so you know exactly how long the effect lasts.

Revealed the titles of locked Survivors so achievements make more sense and both Achilles variants are easier to tell apart.

Moved event start popups to match boss warning placement so they’re more noticeable.

⚖️ Balance Changes

Objective tuning : Lowered requirements for some of the most demanding objectives so they still require effort, but less luck (e.g. Get Status Strength Strength 200% → 150%).

Forge : Increased durability so it will last you longer in battle.

Statue of Medusa output : Increased cooldown, with further increases for each additional Statue built, to keep resource gains balanced over time.

Agamemnon’s Wrath: Reduced cooldown from 15s to 11s so you can use it more often.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Myrmidons could get stuck and stop fighting. They now work as intended and will support you in battle instead of slacking off.

Fixed collision in the Medusa Statue that could trap players.

Corrected names and icons for several Steam achievements ( Conquest of Endless Troy , Conquest of Endless Dungeons , Conquest of Endless Mountain Fortress ).

Fixed incorrect first-level value for the Enchanter’s “Greed of Enchanter” Favour.

Fixed Magical Overload for Enchanter so it properly increases your cooldown speed.

Damage numbers above 2.1 billion now display correctly.

Changed Medusa building category from “Turret” to “Support” so it’s listed properly.

Various language fixes in Polish, Chinese, and French.

A Golden Thank You 💛

Thank you for the incredible launch, for every comment, and for sticking with us through the bumps along the way. In just two weeks, you’ve helped shape Achilles: Survivor more than we could have alone.

Keep telling us what works, what frustrates you, and what you dream of seeing next. Every run you play helps us make the next one better.

See you on the battlefield, Survivors!

~ Dark Point Games Team