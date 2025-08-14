Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant maintenance-free 1.3.1 Patch.

Please reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.

■ Patch Date

- PDT 2025.08.13(Wed) 23:00

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

(1) Content Improvements

- Optimized the appearance and destruction of Axion Assault Ships to improve in-game performance.

- Optimized Ines’s skill effect and item drop effect performance to improve stuttering in-game.

- Improved weather and time progression in the Axion Plains.

ㄴ Time in the Axion Plains now flows faster to showcase different weather conditions and time progression on the battlefield.

- Reorganized the guidance text in the Boost Up Event screen to be more detailed.

- Modified the Junk Filter options to automatically change when Activate Boost is selected the Boost Event as follows:

ㄴ (Before) External Components with Set Effects: Exclude from Junk

ㄴ (After) External Components with Set Effects: Include as Junk

- Modified some text in the Boost Path.

ㄴ Added time indication to identify target items in the Increased Descendant EXP Gain item usage section.

ㄴ Added difficulty indication to Complete Sigma Sector Missions quest.

ㄴ Modified quest tip text for Reach Descendant Level and Open Amorphous Materials items.

- Modified shortcut connections for some Quests to improve Boost Path guidance.

- Added 3 Social Tags to Party > Social Tags.

Category Social Tag Names Required Items Orca Vortex Weapon Research Voltia

- Weapon Cores are now available as rewards for defeating monsters and completing missions in Infiltration Operation: Hard 400% and Sigma Sector on Normal and High-risk Difficulty.

- The following Battle Pass Daily Challenges have been rebalanced:

ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific weapons for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific Attributes and Arche Skills for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of required Encrypted Vault openings for Assignments.

ㄴ Changed the number of Squad Rescues to 1 for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of Commander defeats for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of Outpost completions for Assignments.

- Added goal setting guide to Quest UI.

ㄴ This guide appears upon completion of specific Starter Pass quests and Axion Plains preliminary quests.

- Modified the following terms:

ㄴ All areas using the previous terms have been updated with the new terms.

Before After Dimensional Energy Stabilization Unstable Dimension Zone Dimensional Breach Dimensional Breach Info

(2) Weapons & Modules

- The following Trigger Module stats have been adjusted:

ㄴ Battering Ram damage has been increased.

ㆍ Base tick 188.0% → 376%

ㆍ Added Skill Attribute Resistance reduction to DEF Decrease

ㄴ Arche Leak

ㆍ MP Cost on hit 4 → 3.5

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where entering Wall Crasher would incorrectly load a completed Intercept Battle map, causing crashes.

- Fixed an issue where incorrect Reactor types were dropping from monster defeats in certain content.

Content Correct Reactor Drop Type Vespers Hard: The Shelter Fire X Dimension Sigma Sector High-risk: Isolated Desert Fire X Singular

- Fixed an issue where the Boost Event screen would not automatically appear on first login in certain situations

- Fixed an issue where allies could not join after the start of Battle in the following Invasion Dungeons:

ㄴ White-night Gulch: Mystery's End

ㄴ Echo Swamp: The Chapel

- Fixed an issue where the "Own Descendants with Trigger Modules Unlocked" Award counted the total number of Descendants owned instead of the number of Descendants with unlocked Trigger Modules.

- Fixed an issue where the "Breach Spreader" monster would play a death animation midair when defeated in the air.

- Fixed an issue where removing the "Carapace Hull" effect from the Abyss Scarab and Razor Claw monsters using Dispel would not visually remove their shell.

- Fixed an issue where the "Abyss Scarab" would use an ambush attack in midair.

- Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds detection range for certain missions in the Axion Plains was abnormally wide.

- Fixed an issue where some missions were not being counted toward the "Mission Specialist" Season Challenge in the Battle Pass.

- Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass Reroll counter was not visible in multi-language environments.

- Fixed an issue where Battle Pass EXP could not be earned after completing Daily Bonus Challenges.

ㄴ Battle Pass EXP for Daily Bonus Challenges that were not received during the affected period will be granted at a later date.

- Fixed an issue where the Dimensional Breach Stabilization effect icon was not displaying correctly.

- Fixed some text typos in Boost Path Quests.

- Fixed the Complete Infiltration Operation: Hard Quest of the Boost Path to be cleared even at 400% Difficulty.

- Fixed an issue where path indicators were not automatically set for Boost Path Quests during the Boost Event.

- Fixed an issue where "Shortened Time" was displayed on the results screen even for the first completion in the Mobile Energy Monitoring.

- Fixed an issue where Descendant-specific quests were automatically set as Quest Objectives regardless of the current Descendant in use after completing all Main Quests.

- Fixed an issue where the Mission Results screen was displayed when performing Mobile Energy Monitoring after playing a mission in the Axion Plains.

- Fixed an issue where missions were not correctly completing when time ran out during the "Residential District" mission.

- Fixed an issue where selecting “Abort Mission” during a Void Intercept Battle would trigger the Descendant’s death animation.

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where the "Gaze of the Abyss" Skill animation was not displaying correctly when used midair with the Descendant Nell.

- Fixed an issue where Kyle's "Superconductivity Thrusters" and "Superconductive Bombing" would remain stationary when used while mounted on a vehicle.

(3) Weapons & Modules

- Fixed an issue where decreasing values in the Weapon Unique Ability Enhancement UI were displayed in red text even when beneficial.

- Fixed an issue where "Magnus AA" had abnormal motion output and blocked aiming or firing when equipped.

(4) UI & UX

- Made the Wall Crasher acquisition text more intuitive in the Library.

- Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass reward claim popup would appear upon returning to Albion, even after all rewards had been claimed.

- Fixed an issue where discount information in the “Popular” tab of the Shop would not update immediately after purchasing a bundle or its contents.

- Fixed an issue where certain text in the Battle Pass “Challenge” tab was displayed in English when the game language was set to Korean.

- Fixed an issue where a party member’s account name color in the “Social” tab was displayed the same as other Descendants.

- Fixed an issue where controller button assignments for "Research Info" and "Set Target" actions in the Library would overlap.

ㄴ The "Research Info" button has been changed as follows:

PS XBOX PC Hold Hold T (Hold)

(5) Sound

- Fixed an issue where the Operator’s voice would continue playing after loading.

- Fixed an issue where the Immunity sound could be heard regardless of location.

- Fixed an issue where weapon sounds were intermittently not played during Void Intercept Battles.

- Added a sound effect when marking a Waypoint.

(6) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when colliding with supplies in the Axion Plains with the Ray Tracing option set to ON on the PS5 Pro.

- Fixed an issue where Fellow Patterns and Body Skins were reverting to the Default Skin when reconnecting to the game.

- Fixed an issue where Quest and Challenge counts were not increasing when a Fellow dismantled items while moving to Fields like Kingston.

- Fixed an issue where Enzo's voice was playing when interacting with an Encrypted Vault as the Descendant Nell.

- Fixed an issue where incorrect numerical values were displayed in the tooltip for External Component "Moving Fortress."

- Fixed an issue where players would no longer die when moving out of range immediately after interacting with the Drone in the Invasion: Order of Truth.

- Fixed an issue where some dismantled items were occasionally being displayed in the Inventory.

Thank you.