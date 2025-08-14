Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant maintenance-free 1.3.1 Patch.
Please reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.
■ Patch Date
- PDT 2025.08.13(Wed) 23:00
■ Platforms
- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5
■ Patch Details
(1) Content Improvements
- Optimized the appearance and destruction of Axion Assault Ships to improve in-game performance.
- Optimized Ines’s skill effect and item drop effect performance to improve stuttering in-game.
- Improved weather and time progression in the Axion Plains.
ㄴ Time in the Axion Plains now flows faster to showcase different weather conditions and time progression on the battlefield.
- Reorganized the guidance text in the Boost Up Event screen to be more detailed.
- Modified the Junk Filter options to automatically change when Activate Boost is selected the Boost Event as follows:
ㄴ (Before) External Components with Set Effects: Exclude from Junk
ㄴ (After) External Components with Set Effects: Include as Junk
- Modified some text in the Boost Path.
ㄴ Added time indication to identify target items in the Increased Descendant EXP Gain item usage section.
ㄴ Added difficulty indication to Complete Sigma Sector Missions quest.
ㄴ Modified quest tip text for Reach Descendant Level and Open Amorphous Materials items.
- Modified shortcut connections for some Quests to improve Boost Path guidance.
- Added 3 Social Tags to Party > Social Tags.
Category
Social Tag Names
Required Items
Orca
Vortex
Weapon Research
Voltia
- Weapon Cores are now available as rewards for defeating monsters and completing missions in Infiltration Operation: Hard 400% and Sigma Sector on Normal and High-risk Difficulty.
- The following Battle Pass Daily Challenges have been rebalanced:
ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific weapons for Assignments.
ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific Attributes and Arche Skills for Assignments.
ㄴ Reduced the number of required Encrypted Vault openings for Assignments.
ㄴ Changed the number of Squad Rescues to 1 for Assignments.
ㄴ Reduced the number of Commander defeats for Assignments.
ㄴ Reduced the number of Outpost completions for Assignments.
- Added goal setting guide to Quest UI.
ㄴ This guide appears upon completion of specific Starter Pass quests and Axion Plains preliminary quests.
- Modified the following terms:
ㄴ All areas using the previous terms have been updated with the new terms.
Before
After
Dimensional Energy Stabilization
Unstable Dimension Zone
Dimensional Breach
Dimensional Breach Info
(2) Weapons & Modules
- The following Trigger Module stats have been adjusted:
ㄴ Battering Ram damage has been increased.
ㆍ Base tick 188.0% → 376%
ㆍ Added Skill Attribute Resistance reduction to DEF Decrease
ㄴ Arche Leak
ㆍ MP Cost on hit 4 → 3.5
Bug Fixes
(1) Content
- Fixed an issue where entering Wall Crasher would incorrectly load a completed Intercept Battle map, causing crashes.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect Reactor types were dropping from monster defeats in certain content.
Content
Correct Reactor Drop Type
Vespers Hard: The Shelter
Fire X Dimension
Sigma Sector High-risk: Isolated Desert
Fire X Singular
- Fixed an issue where the Boost Event screen would not automatically appear on first login in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where allies could not join after the start of Battle in the following Invasion Dungeons:
ㄴ White-night Gulch: Mystery's End
ㄴ Echo Swamp: The Chapel
- Fixed an issue where the "Own Descendants with Trigger Modules Unlocked" Award counted the total number of Descendants owned instead of the number of Descendants with unlocked Trigger Modules.
- Fixed an issue where the "Breach Spreader" monster would play a death animation midair when defeated in the air.
- Fixed an issue where removing the "Carapace Hull" effect from the Abyss Scarab and Razor Claw monsters using Dispel would not visually remove their shell.
- Fixed an issue where the "Abyss Scarab" would use an ambush attack in midair.
- Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds detection range for certain missions in the Axion Plains was abnormally wide.
- Fixed an issue where some missions were not being counted toward the "Mission Specialist" Season Challenge in the Battle Pass.
- Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass Reroll counter was not visible in multi-language environments.
- Fixed an issue where Battle Pass EXP could not be earned after completing Daily Bonus Challenges.
ㄴ Battle Pass EXP for Daily Bonus Challenges that were not received during the affected period will be granted at a later date.
- Fixed an issue where the Dimensional Breach Stabilization effect icon was not displaying correctly.
- Fixed some text typos in Boost Path Quests.
- Fixed the Complete Infiltration Operation: Hard Quest of the Boost Path to be cleared even at 400% Difficulty.
- Fixed an issue where path indicators were not automatically set for Boost Path Quests during the Boost Event.
- Fixed an issue where "Shortened Time" was displayed on the results screen even for the first completion in the Mobile Energy Monitoring.
- Fixed an issue where Descendant-specific quests were automatically set as Quest Objectives regardless of the current Descendant in use after completing all Main Quests.
- Fixed an issue where the Mission Results screen was displayed when performing Mobile Energy Monitoring after playing a mission in the Axion Plains.
- Fixed an issue where missions were not correctly completing when time ran out during the "Residential District" mission.
- Fixed an issue where selecting “Abort Mission” during a Void Intercept Battle would trigger the Descendant’s death animation.
(2) Descendants
- Fixed an issue where the "Gaze of the Abyss" Skill animation was not displaying correctly when used midair with the Descendant Nell.
- Fixed an issue where Kyle's "Superconductivity Thrusters" and "Superconductive Bombing" would remain stationary when used while mounted on a vehicle.
(3) Weapons & Modules
- Fixed an issue where decreasing values in the Weapon Unique Ability Enhancement UI were displayed in red text even when beneficial.
- Fixed an issue where "Magnus AA" had abnormal motion output and blocked aiming or firing when equipped.
(4) UI & UX
- Made the Wall Crasher acquisition text more intuitive in the Library.
- Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass reward claim popup would appear upon returning to Albion, even after all rewards had been claimed.
- Fixed an issue where discount information in the “Popular” tab of the Shop would not update immediately after purchasing a bundle or its contents.
- Fixed an issue where certain text in the Battle Pass “Challenge” tab was displayed in English when the game language was set to Korean.
- Fixed an issue where a party member’s account name color in the “Social” tab was displayed the same as other Descendants.
- Fixed an issue where controller button assignments for "Research Info" and "Set Target" actions in the Library would overlap.
ㄴ The "Research Info" button has been changed as follows:
PS
XBOX
PC
Hold
Hold
T (Hold)
(5) Sound
- Fixed an issue where the Operator’s voice would continue playing after loading.
- Fixed an issue where the Immunity sound could be heard regardless of location.
- Fixed an issue where weapon sounds were intermittently not played during Void Intercept Battles.
- Added a sound effect when marking a Waypoint.
(6) Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when colliding with supplies in the Axion Plains with the Ray Tracing option set to ON on the PS5 Pro.
- Fixed an issue where Fellow Patterns and Body Skins were reverting to the Default Skin when reconnecting to the game.
- Fixed an issue where Quest and Challenge counts were not increasing when a Fellow dismantled items while moving to Fields like Kingston.
- Fixed an issue where Enzo's voice was playing when interacting with an Encrypted Vault as the Descendant Nell.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect numerical values were displayed in the tooltip for External Component "Moving Fortress."
- Fixed an issue where players would no longer die when moving out of range immediately after interacting with the Drone in the Invasion: Order of Truth.
- Fixed an issue where some dismantled items were occasionally being displayed in the Inventory.
Thank you.
