Hello everyone, this is a quick hotfix update that fixes a bug introduced in v1.1.3 regarding selection tools making selections in the wrong position after drawing for a while. We've also implemented the ability to set shortcuts for toggling layer visibility and lock from the preferences. There are no default shortcuts for these at the moment.
Happy painting, and keep pixelating your dreams! 🎨✨
Hotfix release - Pixelorama v1.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
