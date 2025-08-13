Critical Bug Fixes
Card Play Soft Lock: Resolved an issue that could cause the game to freeze when playing cards
If you encounter this problem again, please submit feedback through the in-game system to help us gather additional diagnostic data
Developer Notes
We've implemented additional fixes for card interaction stability. Your continued feedback is essential for identifying and resolving any remaining edge cases.
Please report any card-related freezing or soft lock issues immediately through the feedback system.
August 13th, 2025
