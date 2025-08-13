 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19582148 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Critical Bug Fixes

Card Play Soft Lock: Resolved an issue that could cause the game to freeze when playing cards
If you encounter this problem again, please submit feedback through the in-game system to help us gather additional diagnostic data

Developer Notes
We've implemented additional fixes for card interaction stability. Your continued feedback is essential for identifying and resolving any remaining edge cases.

Please report any card-related freezing or soft lock issues immediately through the feedback system.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
