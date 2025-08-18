Hello Growtopians,



August adventures await! Let's make the most of the summer vibes.



- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!

- The ever-returning Voucher Dayz!

- Garuda's Glory is up for grabs once again!

- You've got mail! A whole new way of reward collection!

- Prep your dancing shoes & dust your favorite outfit!

- Bug fixes & optimizations.



Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!



- The Growtopia Team