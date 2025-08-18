 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19582127 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Growtopians,

August adventures await! Let's make the most of the summer vibes.

- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!
- The ever-returning Voucher Dayz!
- Garuda's Glory is up for grabs once again!
- You've got mail! A whole new way of reward collection!
- Prep your dancing shoes & dust your favorite outfit!
- Bug fixes & optimizations.

Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!

- The Growtopia Team

