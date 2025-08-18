Hello Growtopians,
August adventures await! Let's make the most of the summer vibes.
- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!
- The ever-returning Voucher Dayz!
- Garuda's Glory is up for grabs once again!
- You've got mail! A whole new way of reward collection!
- Prep your dancing shoes & dust your favorite outfit!
- Bug fixes & optimizations.
Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!
- The Growtopia Team
v5.26
