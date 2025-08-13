- Fixed carbon plates sometimes getting stuck
- Fixed door button sometimes getting stuck and activating remotely
- Fixed text being mirrored on cables
- Fixed asteroid sometimes being stuck to ship after restoring save
- Fixed damage reporting not display on pad after using pad manual
- Fixed radiation damage only occurring in rooms where players are present
- Fixed starting tick where ship data could consider asteroid to be not tethered, when loading a save with a tethered asteroid.
Patch notes for 1.2.0.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update