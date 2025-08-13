 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19582087 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed carbon plates sometimes getting stuck
- Fixed door button sometimes getting stuck and activating remotely
- Fixed text being mirrored on cables
- Fixed asteroid sometimes being stuck to ship after restoring save
- Fixed damage reporting not display on pad after using pad manual
- Fixed radiation damage only occurring in rooms where players are present
- Fixed starting tick where ship data could consider asteroid to be not tethered, when loading a save with a tethered asteroid.

Changed files in this update

I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
