Hey Café Owners! This small patch targets several crash sources and stability edge cases.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Warehouse save crash: Fixed an issue where the Warehouse inventory could contain a null reference, causing a crash when a save/autosave was triggered.
- Restocker travel crash: Fixed a rare crash when the Restocker tried to restock a shelf that was being unloaded during level travel; queues are now cleared or re-targeted safely.
- Repair Station autosave crash: Fixed a timing issue where removing a CPU from the Repair Station exactly as an autosave started could cause a null reference.
- Login line cleanup: Fixed a dangling reference in the login machine queue after sleep/wake cycles that could lead to a crash on the next assignment.
If you encounter anything else, drop a report on Discord or the Steam Community—thanks for helping keep the café running smoothly! ☕🎮
