13 August 2025 Build 19581803 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Café Owners! This small patch targets several crash sources and stability edge cases.


🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Warehouse save crash: Fixed an issue where the Warehouse inventory could contain a null reference, causing a crash when a save/autosave was triggered.
  • Restocker travel crash: Fixed a rare crash when the Restocker tried to restock a shelf that was being unloaded during level travel; queues are now cleared or re-targeted safely.
  • Repair Station autosave crash: Fixed a timing issue where removing a CPU from the Repair Station exactly as an autosave started could cause a null reference.
  • Login line cleanup: Fixed a dangling reference in the login machine queue after sleep/wake cycles that could lead to a crash on the next assignment.


If you encounter anything else, drop a report on Discord or the Steam Community—thanks for helping keep the café running smoothly! ☕🎮



