Changes for Hotfix 1.191:
- fix for the refresh rate setting for starting in fullscreen mode
- fix for switching to window borderless mode from fullscreen mode where the resolution size wasn't the nativ resolution
- fix for a script bug for old savegames
- indication for station connections
I recommend starting a new game.
Update - Hotfix 1.191
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Transports Content Depot 659921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update