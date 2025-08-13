 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19581782 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes for Hotfix 1.191:

- fix for the refresh rate setting for starting in fullscreen mode
- fix for switching to window borderless mode from fullscreen mode where the resolution size wasn't the nativ resolution
- fix for a script bug for old savegames
- indication for station connections

I recommend starting a new game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Transports Content Depot 659921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link