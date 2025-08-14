 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19581775 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Value Adjustment: Ants can now pick up ant glue.
  • Guide: A reminder will be displayed when the reception desk is blocked.
  • Optimization: Farmers should avoid accepting mushroom box quests before completing their own quests to avoid delaying their farming season.
  • Optimization: Added hand gestures.
  • Value Adjustment: Treasury capacity increased to 10 million.
  • Value Adjustment: Metal floors are now immune to artillery fire.

