- Value Adjustment: Ants can now pick up ant glue.
- Guide: A reminder will be displayed when the reception desk is blocked.
- Optimization: Farmers should avoid accepting mushroom box quests before completing their own quests to avoid delaying their farming season.
- Optimization: Added hand gestures.
- Value Adjustment: Treasury capacity increased to 10 million.
- Value Adjustment: Metal floors are now immune to artillery fire.
Experience optimization
