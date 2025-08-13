Reduced warning text animation speed for smoother readability.



Fixed a misconception where the intro appeared to grant extra +10K credits.



The tutorial no longer incorrectly displays credits as a reward after victory.



Enemy turn points are now visible on the HUD.



When a card is used and becomes unavailable for the rest of the round, it now shows as Exhausted.



Adjusted side mission flow. You’ll warm up with easier missions before tackling longer or harder ones.



Updated blocking skill explanation and warnings for better clarity.



Starter pack composition adjusted to better fit new player needs.



Card usage section now shows remaining uses when hovering over a card.



Fixed an error that caused a null inventory when exiting with the ESC key.