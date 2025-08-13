- New option to resize the screen in the settings
- Fix several crucial bugs
- Tweaks for Cultural and Religious Conversion, the smaller your minorities the harder they are to fully assimilate
- Foreigners now help with Academia
- Elites now search Slavery slower
- Agressives AI will now recruit more
- Small localization changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update