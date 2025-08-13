 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19581666
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New option to resize the screen in the settings
  • Fix several crucial bugs
  • Tweaks for Cultural and Religious Conversion, the smaller your minorities the harder they are to fully assimilate
  • Foreigners now help with Academia
  • Elites now search Slavery slower
  • Agressives AI will now recruit more
  • Small localization changes

Depot 3210331
