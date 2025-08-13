Weapon changes

Type Ko rifle: increased base damage from 11.2 to 11.7



Type Otsu rifle: reduced base damage from 11.6 to 11.5



Type Hei rifle (late): increased base damage from 11.6 to 11.7



Type Hei Automatic rifle: increased weight from 4.9 to 6.7 kg



Type Hei LMG: reduced weight from 10 to 9.3 kg



Type 100 SMG (early): increased base rate of fire from 450 to 700, increased weight from 3.8 to 4.2 kg



Type 100 Paratrooper SMG: increased base rate of fire from 450 to 700, increased weight from 3.8 to 4.3 kg



Tokyo Arsenal SMG: added semi-auto firing mode



Type 1 SMG: increased base rate of fire from 500 to 620



Type 2 SMG, Type 2a SMG: increased base rate of fire from 600 to 750



SIG 1920: changed caliber from 7.65 Parabellum to 7.63 Mauser, increased base damage from 5.5 to 5.7, increased weight from 4.2 to 5 kg



Type 11 LMG: reduced recoil by 18%



Type 96 LMG: reduced recoil by 21%, increased weight from 9 to 9.3 kg



Type 97 LMG: increased weight from 12.4 to 16.2 kg, reduced sprint speed modifier from 50% to 45%



Type 99 LMG: reduced base rate of fire from 800 to 550, reduced weight from 12 to 10.6 kg, increased sprint speed modifier from 50% to 55%



KE7: increased weight from 8.2 to 9 kg



Te-4 MG: reduced recoil by 18%, increased weight from 9.3 to 14 kg, reduced sprint speed modifier from 50% to 45%



Type 100 MG: increased weight from 16 to 20 kg, reduced sprint speed modifier from 50% to 40%, removed semi-auto firing mode, increased base rate of fire from 600×2 to 1000×2, improved accuracy to match other high BR machine guns



Arisaka Mortar: removed time delayed fuze



Type A sword-pistol: increased sprint speed multiplier from 100% to 150% to be in line with other swords



Fixed an issue where Molotov cocktails, phosphorus grenades and impact grenades would hover in the air if the player died while throwing them.



Replaced the duplicate yellow torso customization option for the Krieghoff FG (Germany, Premium) squad with the missing green one.



Added the option to use "Digits (Axis)" decals on Italian and Japanese vehicles.



Fixed an issue where the adjustments (scale, rotation, condition) to the default camouflage of bikes, APCs, Battle Pass, Event and Twitch Drop tanks were not reflected on the vehicles in battles.



Corrected the spread of the PPSh-41 (box) to be in line with the PPSh-41.



Corrected the spread of the Type 100 MG on its stat card.



Fixed the incorrect camouflage of the P-51C-10 in the hangar and when viewed from outside in battles.



Fixed the floating rocket under the left wing of the IL-2 (1941).



Adjusted the camera’s position in the cockpit of the I-16 type 24.



Incognito mode and the "Teammate marker" setting no longer reset after restarting the game.



Objects no longer flicker in the sights of the Type Hei Automatic rifle and Type Hei LMG while firing.



Fixed a rare bug that caused the hangar to display incorrectly when using the Steam client.



