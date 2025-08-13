New:

Added Charm ability visual effect



Added Charisma ability visual effect



Added Weakness ability visual effect



Added Immunity ability visual effect



Added Defense ability visual effect



Changes:

Silence now can affect also cards with Immunity (or said in another way: Immunity now cannot prevent Silence ability effect)



Draw effect ability (on summon) now happens after Discard ability (on summon)



Now creatures can attack even if they attack value is 0



Temporarily removed Multiplayer Standard mode: Since the user base is not very large, in order to prevent players from spreading out too much in multiplayer modes, we have decided to (temporarily) remove the standard mode. In this way, players who want to play multiplayer will be able to find other players more easily. We will re-enable it in the future if the gaming community grows significantly. Disabled also all quests/achievements/card back/title/stat related to this mode



Fixes:

Fixed card visual effects size in hand



Fixed card mana color during battle selection



Fixed various translations



Hi everyone, in this patch, we are adding missing combat visual effects for card abilities. We will continue to cover the rest of the missing ability effects in the next patch. We have also made some significant changes to the game.