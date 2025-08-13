 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19581564 Edited 13 August 2025 – 10:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone, in this patch, we are adding missing combat visual effects for card abilities. We will continue to cover the rest of the missing ability effects in the next patch. We have also made some significant changes to the game.

New:


  • Added Charm ability visual effect
  • Added Charisma ability visual effect
  • Added Weakness ability visual effect
  • Added Immunity ability visual effect
  • Added Defense ability visual effect


Changes:


  • Silence now can affect also cards with Immunity (or said in another way: Immunity now cannot prevent Silence ability effect)
  • Draw effect ability (on summon) now happens after Discard ability (on summon)
  • Now creatures can attack even if they attack value is 0
  • Temporarily removed Multiplayer Standard mode: Since the user base is not very large, in order to prevent players from spreading out too much in multiplayer modes, we have decided to (temporarily) remove the standard mode. In this way, players who want to play multiplayer will be able to find other players more easily. We will re-enable it in the future if the gaming community grows significantly. Disabled also all quests/achievements/card back/title/stat related to this mode


Fixes:


  • Fixed card visual effects size in hand
  • Fixed card mana color during battle selection
  • Fixed various translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2842431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link